Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

According to ‘Vessel Traffic Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vessel traffic management market size is expected to grow from $ 4.00 billion in 2021 to $ 4.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The vessel traffic management market is expected to grow to $ 6.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The rise in maritime traffic is expected to propel the growth of the vessel traffic management market going forward.

The vessel traffic management market consists of sales of vessel traffic management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable safe and efficient traffic management in a specified maritime area. Vessel traffic management contributes to the safety of life at sea, the efficiency of navigation, and the protection of the marine environment, including adjacent shore areas, work sites, and offshore installations, from possible adverse effects of maritime traffic. Vessel traffic management systems are installed in some of the busiest waters in the world and are making a valuable contribution to safer navigation, more efficient traffic flow, and the protection of the environment.

Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Trends

The development of advanced vessel traffic management is the key trend gaining popularity in the vessel traffic management market. Various governments across the globe are focused on developing new and advanced vessel traffic systems to safeguard marine safety for smooth trade activities.

Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Segments

The vessel traffic management global market is segmented:

By System: Port Management Information System, Global Maritime Safety System, River Information System, ATON Management and Health Monitoring System, Other Systems

By Component: Solution, Service

By End User: Commercial Sector, Defense Sector

By Geography: The vessel traffic management global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kongsberg Gruppen, Wartsila, Thales Group, Leonardo, Saab, Indra Sistemas, Rolta, Tokyo Keiki, L3harris Technologies, Signalis, ST Engineering, Marlan Maritime Technologies, Xanatos Marine Ltd., and Vissim.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

