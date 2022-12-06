Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 35% Through 2026

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

According to ‘Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the artificial intelligence chip market size is expected to grow from $10.55 billion in 2021 to $15.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $49.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.6%. An increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities is expected to propel the artificial intelligence chip market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the AI chip market growth? Request for a free Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7639&type=smp

The artificial intelligence chip market consists of sales of artificial intelligence chip products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for assisting clients in obtaining business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications, and client engagements. Artificial intelligence chips refer to the replication of human intelligence functions by machines, particularly computer systems.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence chip market. Major companies in the artificial intelligence chip market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the artificial intelligence chip market, such as the NVIDIA A100 chips to streamline AI training and inference and improve efficiency.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segments

The global AI chip market is segmented:

By Chip Type: GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Other Chip Types

By Processing Type: Edge, Cloud

By Technology: System-On-Chip (SoC), System-In-Package (SIP), Multi-Chip Module, Other Technology

By Application: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, Other Application

By Industry: Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Other Industry

By Geography: The global AI chip market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global AI chip market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chip-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides artificial intelligence chip market overview, analyzes and artificial intelligence chip market forecast market size and growth for the global AI chip market, artificial intelligence chip market share, AI chip market segments and geographies, artificial intelligence chip market players, artificial intelligence chip market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The AI chip market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Micron Technology Inc, IBM Corporation, Apple Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Mythic Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Corporation, and Google LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Memory Chips Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/memory-chips-global-market-report

Microprocessors Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microprocessors-global-market-report

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-related-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model