Prepaire Appoints Everglade Consulting to Secure Non-Dilutive Federal Government Funding for Multiple Projects
Prepaire to target over $1B dollars in federal funding for projects aimed at Influenza, Ebola, Lassa-Fever, SARS-CoV-2, Monkeypox, and on-demand vaccinesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepaire Labs, an AI-driven biotechnology company powering drug discovery, repurposing, designing, and development, today announced the appointment of Everglade Consulting (“EverGlade”), a national consulting firm assisting biotechnology companies secure non-dilutive federal funding. Prepaire has engaged Everglade to support its efforts on multiple federal funding opportunities, given its expertise and proven successes in this field for more than a decade.
Prepaire has developed an AI-driven operating system (OS) built across diverse technologies and modalities. From integrating whole-genome sequencing with deep phenotyping to datavisualize clinical iPSC panels, the platform continuously expands massive proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Prepaire combines in-silico prediction with high throughput wet-lab validation within the HAiLO™ workflow that empowers continuous improvement and increases efficiency, accuracy, and reliability which are critical to drug R&D.
The appointment of Everglade comes on the heels of a recent application submitted to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (Barda) DRIVe ReDIRECT (Repurposing Drugs in Response to Chemical Threats) program with Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1). This Prepaire submission offers a solution to improve the management of patients exposed to pulmonary (i.e. chlorine, phosphorene) or nerve chemical agents (i.e., Sarin, Soman, or Tabun) and optimize their clinical trajectories to minimize the outcome following mass casualty events. In a chemical emergency, minutes matter, and medical countermeasures (MCM) deployment is necessary to save lives and minimize injury. With Prepaire, treatment, discovery, and production are reduced from decades to near time, avoiding lengthy and expensive trials while improving outcomes and safety.
Dr Vicent Ribas, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer at Prepaire “Among public health agencies, BARDA is uniquely positioned to defend the country against future pandemics and bioweapons. The agency’s work has led to 62 medical countermeasures that have received a greenlight from the FDA. Pound for pound, BARDA has been easily the most effective federal agency in the US national COVID response. The advantages of the Prepaire operating is to accelerate the pace of discovery and innovation with our vast data sets and advanced analytics to enable faster evidence-based decision-making. These efforts unlock hidden insights and provide new and unique perspectives using artificial intelligence in previously unavailable ways to analyze appropriate new molecules and repurpose existing libraries. we have already identified dozens of federal opportunities that will benefit from these discoveries.”
Ribas continued “Everglade brings a successful track record of securing significant budgets via federal funding, allowing biotechnology clients to advance the development of drug portfolios and innovative solutions to address influenza and other infectious disease threats. We are confident in their ability to deliver multiple contracts for Prepaire in 2023 and beyond. Prepaire is already providing solutions to other governments to accelerate medical countermeasures to rapidly respond to current and future public health emergencies. We are delighted to see the span of projects open to us in the USA and looking forward to participating.”
“I am thrilled our team is able to work with Prepaire on this important initiative,” said EverGlade Founder Eric Jia-Sobota. “We look forward to continuing our track record of delivering critical funding to companies like Prepaire.”
About Prepaire™
Prepaire is an AI-driven pharma tech company committed to discovering, repurposing, designing, and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Prepaire industrializes drug discovery using an autonomous operating system (OS) built across diverse technologies that continuously expand massive proprietary biological and chemical datasets. An internal pipeline is focused on leveraging a precision medicine platform in the antiviral space, while an extensive partnered pipeline broadens the approach to other therapeutic areas. Prepaire leverages sophisticated AI and ML algorithms to scale this new paradigm in medical science and healthcare, unconstrained by human bias. Prepaire unities technology, biology, and chemistry to advance the future of medicine. The Prepaire OS is the in-silico to an in-vitro fully integrated one-stop solution for discovery, repurposing, and personalized medicine.
For more information, visit www.prepaire.com
About BARDA
The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (BARDA) is the premier biomedical countermeasure development agency for the U.S. federal government and the frontline layer of defense in responding to future pandemics and bioweapons. BARDA was created in 2006 as part of the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act. The goal of the agency is straightforward: promote advanced research, innovation, and development of medical countermeasures in a way that the private sector alone cannot. This includes financial investments as well as core support services and subject-matter expertise.
BARDA takes its cues from the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE), a coordinating body housed at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in HHS. PHEMCE is responsible for deciding what countermeasures are needed, and then turns to BARDA to perform the advanced research, innovation, and development necessary for actual use. BARDA can take discoveries from the NIH, or projects that have graduated from ARPA-H, and bring them across the finish line of FDA approval and into the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).
About EverGlade Consulting
EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm helping clients navigate the federal landscape. They work with technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. EverGlade offers services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, and DARPA.
For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit:
https://www.EverGlade.com
mary o brien
Cellvera
+971 50 116 4708
email us here