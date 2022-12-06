Smart packaging processes for quicker and more intuitive business: RayPack Studio & RayFlow 7.3

Raynet Logo

We’ve made it even easier to package software reliably and according to local standards and needs. This makes packaging even more efficient, so organizations can focus resources on business priorities” — Marcin Otorowski, Director Products & Innovation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management, announces the release of RayPack Studio & RayFlow 7.3. With new features and intelligent automations, Raynet continues to pursue its mission of “software packaging for everyone”, simplifying time-consuming packaging processes and providing a solution that is second to none.

Companies need to provide the latest software versions at regular intervals to prevent compatibility problems, decrease support efforts and reduce security risks. These software releases are typically professionally packaged, configured to meet corporate policies and guidelines and to ensure core business productivity.

RayPack Studio & RayFlow 7.3 open the door for packagers, CFOs, CSOs and many other professionals to an even simpler, faster, and more intuitive world of software packaging, helping to continue to deliver business-critical software reliably, quickly, and securely.

With additional automated packaging features, a Package Store integration, an intuitive wizard, new rule sets for automated compatibility tests for Windows 11, and discrepancy reporting, Raynet’s technologies make enterprise software and application packaging easier and more intelligent, helping you to ensure the dependability of your critical business software.

With RayPack Studio & RayFlow 7.3, organizations and enterprises can:

Simplify the whole packaging process

EasyPack shows all the available packaging options, helps search for available virtual machines, and makes it easy to create packages in standard formats like MSI, MSIX or Intune in just a few clicks.

Save time & resources with the integrated Package Store

The new Package Store integration eliminates the need to manually create standard software packages, giving organizations instant access to over 10,000 preconfigured software packages.

Increase efficiency when storing packages in Intune with intelligent automation

Whether MSI, MSIX, or PSADT, with RayPack Studio 7.3, converting software packages into the Intune format takes just a single click, and packages can be stored directly in Intune.

Edit projects more easily with an improved MSIX experience

Opening and editing MSIX packages has never been easier. Thanks to the new project editors, packages can be opened and edited without manually unpacking and compressing them.

Minimize manual error with autocorrect

Autocorrect checks texts automatically for spelling mistakes and makes suggestions for correction. This makes it easy to ensure correct spelling and grammar without additional effort.

New plugins to integrate and automate scripts

With new plugins, automated functions, including, immediately storing software packages in deployment solutions, data cleaning, and notifications from internal and external systems, can be configured.

“Software and application packaging is a routine but critical part of IT management. With our technologies, we’ve made it even easier to package software reliably and according to local standards and needs. This makes packaging even more efficient, so organizations can focus resources on business priorities,” said Marcin Otorowski, Director Products & Innovation, pleased.

You can learn all about the newest features by clicking this link.