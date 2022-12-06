A Mathematical Story From Dr. Falbo
A guide to seeing past the math in classrooms we are familiar withCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its core, Mathematical Milestones: Nature, Science, Business, Computers and Artificial Intelligence by Dr. Clement E. Falbo is about the story of the field of Mathematics. It covers the history and evolution of math through the years. Its interdisciplinary contributions and relationships with other disciplines, such as business, engineering, economics, and physics, are also discussed. The book takes readers through the rudimentary use of math to its most advanced applications in contemporary times. Examples of practical applications of math are also detailed in this book. The book also does not forget to delve into behind-the-scenes concepts like quaternions—a mathematical notion used to represent orientation in a three-dimensional space.
Dr. Clement E. Falbo is an accomplished professor who has been teaching since 1958. He holds BA, MA, and PhD degrees in Mathematics from the University of Texas in Austin. He has taught at San Antonio Junior College, the University of Texas, Fresno State University, and Sonoma State University. After his retirement in 1999, Falbo volunteered at the Peace Corps and taught high school math in Zimbabwe. This book is not his first work as he has written textbooks and articles published in mathematical journals before.
Falbo enjoins readers to be in awe of the progress mathematics as a discipline has had through this book. Through his recounting of the invention of matrix algebra, non-Euclidean geometries, imaginary numbers, and many more, readers can marvel at how humanity can think of such solutions that continue
to be useful to this day.
Gain a more personal perspective on mathematics with Dr. Clement E. Falbo's book Mathematical Milestones: Nature, Science, Business, Computers and Artificial Intelligence.
