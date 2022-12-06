Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,428 in the last 365 days.

A Mathematical Story From Dr. Falbo

A guide to seeing past the math in classrooms we are familiar with

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its core, Mathematical Milestones: Nature, Science, Business, Computers and Artificial Intelligence by Dr. Clement E. Falbo is about the story of the field of Mathematics. It covers the history and evolution of math through the years. Its interdisciplinary contributions and relationships with other disciplines, such as business, engineering, economics, and physics, are also discussed. The book takes readers through the rudimentary use of math to its most advanced applications in contemporary times. Examples of practical applications of math are also detailed in this book. The book also does not forget to delve into behind-the-scenes concepts like quaternions—a mathematical notion used to represent orientation in a three-dimensional space.

Dr. Clement E. Falbo is an accomplished professor who has been teaching since 1958. He holds BA, MA, and PhD degrees in Mathematics from the University of Texas in Austin. He has taught at San Antonio Junior College, the University of Texas, Fresno State University, and Sonoma State University. After his retirement in 1999, Falbo volunteered at the Peace Corps and taught high school math in Zimbabwe. This book is not his first work as he has written textbooks and articles published in mathematical journals before.

Falbo enjoins readers to be in awe of the progress mathematics as a discipline has had through this book. Through his recounting of the invention of matrix algebra, non-Euclidean geometries, imaginary numbers, and many more, readers can marvel at how humanity can think of such solutions that continue
to be useful to this day.

Gain a more personal perspective on mathematics with Dr. Clement E. Falbo’s book Mathematical Milestones: Nature, Science, Business, Computers and Artificial Intelligence. Get your copy at bookshops everywhere!

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.

Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

A Mathematical Story From Dr. Falbo

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.