Datar Cancer Genetics Designates Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli as Chairman of the Board of Scientific Advisors
Dr. Massimo is an internationally recognized physician, investigator, and avid researcher. We are extremely delighted to have Dr. Cristofanilli as Chairman of our Board of Scientific Advisors”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics, a world leader in non-invasive cancer screening and diagnostics, today announced that it had designated Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, a world-renowned Medical Oncologist and a thought leader in the field of breast cancer, precision medicine, and diagnostics, as the Chairman of its Board of Scientific Advisors.
— Dr. Vineet Datta
‘Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD, is an internationally recognized physician, investigator, and avid researcher who has pioneered original breakthroughs in the field of molecular diagnostics, liquid biopsy, translational research, and drug development. We are extremely delighted to have Dr. Cristofanilli as Chairman of our Board of Scientific Advisors’ said Dr. Vineet Datta, Director of Datar Cancer Genetics.
Dr. Cristofanilli is a Medical Oncologist trained in Europe and the United States with a specific interest in developing a novel approach to the evaluation and management of solid tumors, particularly breast cancer. Dr. Cristofanilli has developed innovative cancer diagnostics for various clinical applications and is an active investigator in designing critical trials for developing targeted therapies for breast cancer.
‘Datar’s Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) based diagnostic test for breast cancer detection has received Breakthrough Designation from the US FDA and may help improve the early detection of breast cancer. I believe that the large-scale testing and application of this technology can have a tremendous impact on long-term outcomes for women with breast cancer. I look forward to work with the Datar team as they continue their critical work in blood-based cancer screening and diagnostics’, said Dr. Cristofanilli.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar has recently set up its facility in Raleigh, North Carolina, which will undertake cutting-edge research for using CTCs to enable early detection of cancer, non-invasive diagnostics, and therapy management. Datar is validating several early detection assays, which will be offered as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) in early 2023. Datar serves cancer patients and suspected cases in the UK, European Union, GCC, and India. The Company already has advanced research and testing facility at Guildford, UK, and Nasik, India. Datar’s state-of-the-art facilities are NABL, ISO, CAP, and CLIA accredited.
