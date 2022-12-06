Ban Ki-moon Centre and PACJA Committed to Climate Change Adaptation
PACJA and BKMC agree to work together on climate change adaptation with a focus on smallholder farmers, as well as sustainable development and climate finance.WIEN, AUSTRIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “This MoU is the formal milestone to deepen our collaboration which was initiated at COP26 in Glasgow and strengthened at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. We are looking forward to further deepening our cooperation in the agricultural sector where we will seek to help smallholder farmers adapt to climate change, by synergizing our knowledge, expertise, and passion." Monika Froehler, CEO, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) says as she signs the Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Mithika Mwenda the Director General of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA).
Continuing a partnership built at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP26 – in Glasgow, Scotland, and developed with a green zone event at COP27 Sharm El-Sheikh, PACJA and the BKMC are underlining their established commitment to join forces to tackle the imminent impacts of climate change on the backbones of our society – smallholder farmers.
The Memorandum of Understanding signed during an online ceremony on December 1st, 2022, formalizes a framework for the collaboration between the two organizations in areas related to sustainable development and climate change with a focus on adaptation, finance, smallholder farmers, as well as the concepts of women and youth empowerment.
Emphasizing the shared vision between the two organizations and their interest in great strides towards COP28, PACJA Director-General Dr. Mithika Mwenda said, “We must now translate climate change policies and decisions into practical actions on the ground."
During the upcoming months, the collaboration will target potential joint initiatives like the AU Summit, advocacy work through evidence-based publications, and climate adaptation and climate justice promotion.
PACJA is a consortium of more than 1000 organizations from 48 African countries advancing a people-centered, right-based, equitable, just, and inclusive approach to climate response. Mr. Charles Mwangi, Head of Programs at PACJA, also reinforced their commitment to this MoU and partnership with the BKMC saying, “Adaptation in agriculture is a critical area for Africa and we are excited to partner with Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in taking this conversation a notch higher.”
