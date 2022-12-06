Closet Cycle Launches Peer-to-Peer Fashion Rental Platform in the US
Closet Cycle's community-focused fashion rental platform is the Airbnb of fashion - a way for users to find the perfect style without breaking the bank
We founded Closet Cycle with a focus on building communities that make fashion accessible to everyone while promoting sustainability & reuse.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closet Cycle today announced the public launch of its peer-to-peer fashion rental platform in the US. The platform takes a community-focused approach to fashion rental, enabling users to browse, discover and rent fashion from users with similar styles and body shapes. Women choosing to rent their clothing can generate a meaningful income stream from their typically underutilized closet, while those who rent fashion can save budget over purchasing similar items. Closet Cycle also supports emerging designers and creators by providing them with a platform to rent out pieces from their collections.
— Elena Muntean
Closet Cycle is founded by two female serial entrepreneurs, CEO Elena Muntean and CTO Falisse Frazier. They’ve developed the platform and are scaling the business with the goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable fashion while enabling new consumers to enjoy the thrill of finding that perfect fit.
“We founded Closet Cycle with a focus on building communities that make fashion accessible to everyone while promoting sustainability & reuse. We’re thrilled to launch Closet Cycle publicly and start onboarding customers to the platform,” said Elena Muntean, CEO and Co-founder. “Early traction in San Francisco has shown us that people love the community-first approach and the ability to browse and rent from hundreds of closets.”
The launch of Closet Cycle comes on the heels of shifting demographics and consumer preferences in the fashion industry. Younger consumers are steadily turning to upcycling and are acutely focused on sustainability in the fashion industry. Closet Cycle is positioned to be a leader in this evolution, offering users a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to “fast fashion.”
Elena Muntean
Closet Cycle
pr@closetcycle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn