Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,431 in the last 365 days.

Closet Cycle Launches Peer-to-Peer Fashion Rental Platform in the US

Rent designer clothes from our diverse community

Closet Cycle's community-focused fashion rental platform is the Airbnb of fashion - a way for users to find the perfect style without breaking the bank

We founded Closet Cycle with a focus on building communities that make fashion accessible to everyone while promoting sustainability & reuse.”
— Elena Muntean
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closet Cycle today announced the public launch of its peer-to-peer fashion rental platform in the US. The platform takes a community-focused approach to fashion rental, enabling users to browse, discover and rent fashion from users with similar styles and body shapes. Women choosing to rent their clothing can generate a meaningful income stream from their typically underutilized closet, while those who rent fashion can save budget over purchasing similar items. Closet Cycle also supports emerging designers and creators by providing them with a platform to rent out pieces from their collections.

Closet Cycle is founded by two female serial entrepreneurs, CEO Elena Muntean and CTO Falisse Frazier. They’ve developed the platform and are scaling the business with the goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable fashion while enabling new consumers to enjoy the thrill of finding that perfect fit.

“We founded Closet Cycle with a focus on building communities that make fashion accessible to everyone while promoting sustainability & reuse. We’re thrilled to launch Closet Cycle publicly and start onboarding customers to the platform,” said Elena Muntean, CEO and Co-founder. “Early traction in San Francisco has shown us that people love the community-first approach and the ability to browse and rent from hundreds of closets.”

The launch of Closet Cycle comes on the heels of shifting demographics and consumer preferences in the fashion industry. Younger consumers are steadily turning to upcycling and are acutely focused on sustainability in the fashion industry. Closet Cycle is positioned to be a leader in this evolution, offering users a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to “fast fashion.”

Elena Muntean
Closet Cycle
pr@closetcycle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Closet Cycle Launches Peer-to-Peer Fashion Rental Platform in the US

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.