Chip Antenna Market Valuation to Boom Through 2027

The growth of chip antenna market is mainly driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics and connected devices across various industries.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chip Antenna Market size is anticipated to surpass $3.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Chip antennas aids in radiating the high frequency electromagnetic waves after its integration in circuit boards across various devices, especially the small electronic devices including smartphones, radio frequency integrated circuit readers, wearable devices and others. The growth of chip antenna market is mainly driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics and connected devices across various industries as it helps in setting up the small range wireless communication. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chip Antenna Market highlights the following areas –

• APAC held the major market share in 2021 and is estimated to witness the significant growth during 2022-2027, owning to increasing demand for automation and smart devices in this region.

• The market of Chip Antenna is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for consumer electronics across the world.

• This industry is consolidated with top market players including Johanson Technology, Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fractus S.A. among others.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - The Chip Antenna market is segmented into Dielectric Chip, LTCC Chip, and Ceramic Multilayer Chip Antennas. Ceramic Multilayer Chip Antennas segment is analysed to, grow with a CAGR of around 13.21%, during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• By End User Industry - Chip Antenna Market is segmented into Telecommunication, BFSI, Automotive, Logistics and Transportation, Consumer electronics, General Manufacturing, Government and public sector, Healthcare, and Others.

• By Geography - APAC dominated the market with around 33% Chip Antenna market share in 2021, and is estimated to grow, with a CAGR of around 14.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for automation across industries and rapid growth in industrial sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Chip Antenna Industry are -

1. Johanson Technology, Inc.

2. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

3. Yageo Corporation

4. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

5. Fractus S.A.

