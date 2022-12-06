U.S. K-12 Education Market Size Expected to Reach $10.8 Billion with CAGR of 26.7% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that U.S. K-12 Education Market size is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The term K-12 is often used as a kind of shorthand to collectively refer to the entirety of primary and secondary education. The K-12 system of education is about ensuring basic elementary schools education to students from Kindergarten to the 12th grade. At the end of high school, pupils are also provided with a Grade Point Average (GPA), an average of their results in all high school grades which can help to determine their next step into work or college. Further with the advances in the education technology and improved accessibility to quality education and smart learning are some of the factor driving the U.S. K-12 Education industry. The number of education start-ups is now increasing at an exponential rate. It has been estimated that around 37% of the education start-ups are working on expanding K-12 online education or home schooling market. In addition factors such as technological advances and the rising use of Big Data have increased the popularity of learning analytics in the educational industry. Furthermore, Governments and International baccalaureate initiatives to improve the quality of education at the K-12 level across the world is also expected to drive the U.S. K-12 Education Market share. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18695/us-k-12-education-market.html

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18695

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Big Data & Analytics segment of the U.S. K-12 Educations market is growing at the highest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The emergence of big data in educational contexts has led to new data-driven approaches to support informed decision making and efforts to improve educational effectiveness.

2. AltSchool has received $133 million in venture capital from Facebook for deploying Big Data & Analytics. Hence these factors are analysed to drive the U.S. K-12 Education Market size in the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. In U.S. K-12 Education Market, the online education segment is growing at a CAGR of 28% in the forecast period. To improve the educational outcomes, many school districts and states in the US are turning to online learning. With the new millennium, online learning at K-12 level has grown from an experiment to a movement.

4. Over 2.7 million students across the United States are taking part in digital learning, and many students in grades K-12 are getting a high-quality education online through a full-time online public school. K-12 online public schools are attempting to offer a personalized, high-quality education with instruction from state-certified teachers to help students reach their potential.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the U.S. K-12 Education industry are -

1. American Public Education

2. McGraw-Hill Education

3. Pearson Education Inc.

4. K12 Inc.

5. Blackboard Inc.

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18695

