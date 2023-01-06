Local Liquidators Launches 9 Online Auction Sites With Local Pickup and Preview
In an effort to bring online auctions to local communities, Local Liquidators has launched LocalAuctions.com and 8 other category specific sites.
Local Liquidators is bringing the benefits of in person preview and pickup to online auctions.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the internet, local live auctions were the place to go looking for deals on a Saturday morning. A potential buyer could look at the items they were interested in, verify that they work, and take them home after the sale. Then in the early 2000's, national online auctions became more popular with the ability to bid from home at anytime and have the items shipped right to their door.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder of Local Liquidators
The problem is buyers never get to see the items in person before they place a bid, so they have to rely on just the pictures and description from the seller. Also with national online auctions, it is too expensive to ship larger items like a refrigerator or sofa. Gabriel Prado, Founder of Local Liquidators, a national full service liquidation company, has decided to change that narrative. "Local Liquidators is bringing the benefits of in person preview and pickup to online auctions. That is why we decided to launch LocalAuctions.com and it's family of brands" says Gabriel. He continues "These sites help buyers find and bid on everything from cars and heavy equipment to business liquidations and estate sales".
Local Liquidators has officially launched 9 auction sites and is inviting the public to try "Local Auctions" for themselves. Each site is focused on a different category of product. Below is a description of each site taken from the Local Liquidators website:
1) LocalAuctions.com features every auction from the entire family of brands in one easy to use platform. One account with one login gives buyers access to every site. Because this site lists every sale, it has the largest variety of items.
2) AutoLots.com is an online marketplace for automotive related items including vehicles, trailers, RVs, ATVs, watercraft, parts and accessories. If it has to do with motors, it will be listed on AutoLots.com.
3) AuctionHD.com lists everything heavy duty. From construction and farm equipment to semi trucks and trailers. Buying local is a more economical way to purchase the equipment companies and people need.
4) StoreReturns.com is an online marketplace for retailers and dealers to sell returned merchandise. There is a huge variety of items at auction prices. Buyers can bid on single items, pallet lots or entire truck loads.
5) BusinessLiquidations.com, the name says it all. Buyers can find equipment, office furniture, inventory and warehouse essentials from companies closing, relocating, or downsizing. Buyers can save buying used.
6) EstateFinds.com features estate sales and auctions of household goods, jewelry, antiques, collectibles, clothing and much more. With local pick up and a wide variety of items, buyers never know what they will find.
7) Memorabidia.com is a marketplace for memorabilia and collectibles. From autographed sports memorabilia to movie props and music nostalgia, buyers can save buying through auction on Memorabidia.com."
8) StorageLots.com is a quick and easy way to find and bid on delinquent and abandoned storage units. Convenient online bidding with the excitement of storage auctions. Buyers never know what they will find on StorageLots.com.
9) GivingLots.com is a community for local charity and non-profits to conduct online fundraising auctions. GivingLots.com also partners with local Auctioneers to assist with live and silent gala event auctions for local non-profits.
Local Liquidators is also currently working on a daily deals site, a dropping price Dutch style auction site, and several other category specific brands. "We hope to make the experience of buying in an auction fun again" says Gabriel. He goes on to say "We want to be the go to liquidator for companies and individuals across the country who need to sell things they don't need to local buyers who need them".
For more information, visit LocalLiquidators.com or any of the brand sites above. Buyers can register for an account on LocalAuctions.com, which is good for all sites. Registration and bidding is free, however bidders must pay for and pick up any items that are won.
