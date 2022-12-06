Middle East Education Market Size to Hit $175 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Emergence and Integration of Technologies are Driving the Growth of the Middle East Education Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Middle East Education Market size is estimated to reach $175 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The K-12 sector is becoming a hotspot for international investments and providers, as the segment booms and the policy landscape becomes more favorable for outside involvement. But international education companies should forge partnerships locally in order to successfully establish themselves in the market by utilizing enhanced learning management systems, adaptive learning platforms and collaborative learning. Players in the market are focusing on involving students in topics that are significant to all age groups. It gives access to download and distribute curriculum-based material for free. The term K-12 is often used as a kind of shorthand to collectively refer to the entirety of primary and secondary education. The K-12 system of education is about ensuring basic elementary school education to students from kindergarten to the 12th grade. Further the advances in education technology and improved access to quality education, video-based content and smart learning are some of the factors driving the Middle East Education industry. The number of education start-ups is now increasing at an exponential rate. It has been estimated that around 37% of education start-ups are working on expanding K-12 online education or the home-schooling market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. VLE is an educational technology that acts as a web-based platform for the digital features of courses of study, generally within educational institutions. It allows participants to be organized into cohorts, groups and roles. Present resources, activities and interactions within a course structure

2. Improvement of innovative adaptive technological functions like video-based content, customization and collaborative learning to fulfill the desires of numerous educational establishments is creating a large impact on the education market, especially the K-12 Education market

3. Online courses globally have grown significantly over a period of time and also have a prominent opportunity for national and foreign providers, along with distance education and e-learning have also grown at a faster rate.

4. Advances in Education platforms with their powerful feedback loops are used in blended learning environments for greater personalization. It allows them to track their own learning so that they can grow valuable self-monitoring skills and engage in their personal learning progress.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Big Data & Analytics segment of the Middle East Education market size is growing at the highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. K Adaptive learning is intended to catalyze the transformation of education training policy and practice closer to customized, learner-centered experiences through competency-based, combined and online learning.

2. UAE is projected to grow at a fast rate through 2027 at a 10.2% CAGR. According to the UAE Ministry of Education, this region consists of around 2200 schools in 2021.

3. Online courses accounted for the fastest growth at 11.5% CAGR through 2027 of the Middle East Market size. Due to the very high competition in this space, to sustain in the market the course providers are coming up with innovative teaching methodologies, which are going to improve the quality of teaching and learning thereby bringing out the potential outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Middle East Education industry are -

1. McGraw-Hill Education

2. Pearson Education Inc.

3. Byju’s

4. Gems Education

5. HCT

