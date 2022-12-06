Submit Release
Governor Newsom Announces Appointment 12.5.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointment:

Laura Capps, 50, of Santa Barbara, has been appointed Supervisor for the 2nd District of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where she was elected to serve for a four-year term starting January 10, 2023. Capps has been a Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Consultant with Capstone since 2013. She was a Member of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees from 2016 to 2022. Capps was Communications Director on the Alliance for Climate Protection from 2009 to 2010 and Senior Vice President for Communications and Government Affairs for the Ocean Conservancy from 2007 to 2009. Capps was Communications Director for U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy and Iowa Communications Director and Western Communications Director for John Kerry for President from 2003 to 2004. She was a Speechwriter for President Clinton and Assistant to George Stephanopoulos at the White House from 1995 to 1998. Capps earned a Master of Science degree in International History from the London School of Economics and Political Science. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Capps is a Democrat.

