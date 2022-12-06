Nia Spencer, Founder Of Spectrum Lingo - Teaching Autistic Youth To Develop Life Skills For Today's World
One woman works to bring new tools to neurodiverse teens, young adults, and their caregivers.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is identified in one out of forty-four children, according to statistics from the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network. The ADDM further estimates that the numbers may be as high as one in thirty-three. In addition, boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with ASD, and there are no medical tests to diagnose Autism.
Spectrum Lingo is a company that aims to equip Autistic individuals with crucial communication skills that are often underdeveloped as they age. Spectrum Lingo offers online programs that educate Autistic teens and young adults on improving the critical communication skills required to navigate society. Nia Spencer, the founder, and CEO of Spectrum Lingo explains, "Communication is the key that is needed to access the world, whether it be for getting a job, getting involved in the community, or making new friends. Spectrum Lingo is an online program that educates teens and young adults on improving their communication skills. In turn, they will be better understood by others and better understand their own emotions!"
Nia puts her heart and soul into this issue. She is an Occupational Therapist, a board-certified Autism Spectrum Specialist & Autism Life Coach who is passionate about working with and serving the neurodiverse community. She says, "My passion is working with Autistic teens and young adults as they transition into adulthood; this is such a crucial time in everyone's lives!"
Nia is correct about it being a crucial time for growth. Statistics show that early intervention for newly diagnosed Autistic children is vital, as it improves learning, communication, and underlying brain development. Spectrum Lingo offers a diverse array of tools to equip Autistic youth and their families. These include courses geared towards caregivers of Autistic children and video-based classes for Autistic teens and young adults. In addition, Spectrum Lingo offers one-on-one coaching as well as free workshops on relevant topics. Nia developed these tools based on her seven years of experience working as a school-based Occupational Therapist. Working directly with Autistic students and their families allowed for her to identify and directly address the pain points that her students and their families face.
Autistic youth can often feel left behind in today's fast-paced society. Spectrum Lingo and Nia know that inclusion is the key to a healthy life. One of the primary aims of Spectrum Lingo's programs is to show that there is a rightful purpose in the world for Autistic youth, and these programs are tailored to meet the needs of this diverse population.
Studies show that caregivers of Autistic children score much higher on stress indicator tests than the rest of the population. Spectrum Lingo offers the tools to help alleviate this issue on both sides. With online classes geared towards Autistic youth, as well as their caregivers, Nia and Spectrum Lingo are meeting these issues head-on, with vigor.
