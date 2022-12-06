‘Tis the Season: The 17 Podcasts of Forgiveness
Dr. Robert Enright, a professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and founder of the International Forgiveness Institute, winner of the first-ever Gold Medal Award for Impact in Psychology
Psychology America Podcast Logo
This new series is groundbreaking because each of the 17 podcasts focuses on just one element of the forgiveness process.”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December is often referred to, particularly in song, as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Soon there will be 17 more items to add to that list of reasons why this time of the year is so special—17 new podcasts focusing on how forgiveness can enhance your holidays and your life.
— Dr. Alexandra Miller Clark
The “17 Days of Forgiveness” podcast series is a joint venture between forgiveness forerunner Dr. Robert Enright, co-founder of the International Forgiveness Institute, and Dr. Alexandra Miller Clark, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist in New Jersey whose upbeat podcast program “Psychology America,” has taken the Internet world by storm.
“This new series is groundbreaking because each of the 17 podcasts focuses on just one element of the forgiveness process,” Dr. Alexandra explains. “That enables us to produce what I call ‘super brief episodes’ that are each between five and ten minutes in length.”
In the first program released on Dec. 1, for example, Dr. Alexandra asks just one question: “What is the definition of forgiveness?” Dr. Enright provides a complete yet succinct answer in less than five minutes of podcast time.
In the second episode of the series, Dr. Alexandra asks: “What are the benefits of forgiveness?” Dr. Enright’s response, less than nine minutes in length, summarizes decades of scientific research documenting the physical and emotional benefits of forgiveness.
The remaining episodes include:
3. What are the two paradoxes of forgiveness?
4. Does forgiveness have to be about religion?
5. What is it to work the "forgiveness muscle?"
6. How do we become "forgivingly fit?"
7. What are some of the obstacles to forgiving?
8. Why is an "eye for an eye" not the right way?
9. If I forgive, I'm afraid I'll forget OR if I forgive, I'm afraid I won't forget.
10. Why is forgiveness better than a neutral attitude toward the wrongdoer?
11. Isn't forgiveness unhealthy repression?
12. Do I forgive if the person continues to hurt me?
13. Should I forgive immediately or should I take some time first?
14. How do we decide who to forgive first?
15. How long does it take to get emotional relief after forgiving?
16. How often should I forgive?
17. Can forgiveness and justice happen together?
New episodes of the series will be released every few days on the Psychology America website where they are available at no cost. No special software is required to tune into the podcasts and they can be accessed using Apple Podcasts, Buzzsprout Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, and other podcast apps. Website visitors can also subscribe at no cost to receive automatic email notification when new podcast episodes are posted.
“Dr. Alexandra created and produced the 17 podcast episodes at absolutely no cost to the IFI,” according to Dr. Enright who recently received the first-ever Gold Medal Award for Impact in Psychology from the American Psychological Foundation (APF), the grant-making arm of the 133,000-member American Psychological Association (APA). “She knows that forgiveness can positively impact people who are hurting, and she is a fabulous forgiveness ambassador who is helping others learn about its amazing benefits.”
More than 65 podcast episodes are currently available on Dr. Alexandra’s website including two programs featuring interviews with Dr. Enright: “How to Forgive” (58 min.) and “Rehabilitating the ‘Forgotten People': Prisoners” (1 hr. 7 min.).
Dr. Alexandra is a mother of four and an expert in family systems psychology, cognitive behavioral psychology (CBT) and clinical psychopharmacology. She has earned a Doctorate in Psychology, a master’s degree (Ed.S.) in Marriage and Family Therapy, and a Master of Science (MS) Degree in Clinical Psychopharmacology. She is the author of “There’s Always Hope”–– a children’s book that inspires hope and teaches empathy for the physically disabled.
The International Forgiveness Institute (IFI) is a not-for-profit organization co-founded by Dr. Enright in 1994. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, it is dedicated to the dissemination of knowledge about forgiveness. Forgiveness Education curriculum guides developed by Dr. Enright for students in pre-k through 12th grade are now being used by educators in more than 30 countries around the world.
In Greece, for example, the IFI has trained more than 600 grade school instructors in the past 8 years who are now teaching forgiveness principles to more than 6,000 Greek students. The IFI’s newest Branch Office is IFI-Pakistan, a partnership with the Government College University Lahore. It is the first such partnership in Pakistan and in Southern Asia.
Over the past 5 years, Dr. Enright has written more than 100 essays and blog posts for Psychology Today--an online publication that has a dedicated column for Dr. Enright's posts called “The Forgiving Life.” Those blog posts have been accessed online more than a million times–an average of 548 times per day since he began writing them.
Dennis Blang
International Forgiveness Institute
director@internationalforgiveness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook