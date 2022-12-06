Future-focussed people advisory firm is a finalist in Telstra Awards
JOST & Co – a proudly female-founded and owned people advisory firm is a finalist in the Telstra Best of Business Awards in the outstanding growth category.
As working parents with young families, we have named our five year journey the ‘struggle with the juggle’. We put our success down to our solid commercial acumen and authentic leadership.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOST & Co – a proudly female-founded and owned people advisory firm – is delighted to announce it has been named as a Victorian State Finalist in the Telstra Best of Business Awards in the outstanding growth category.
— Jo Billing
When co-founders and co-CEOs Stella Voules and Jo Billing established JOST & Co in 2017, there was a low supply of people advisory experts in the market. Issues spanning system tensions, frustrated CEOs, exhausted leaders, disengaged staff and high turnover were challenges being faced by most organisations.
With their deep expertise in the field, Jo and Stella saw the clear market need for multidisciplinary, future-focused and strategic people and culture services. They filled that gap by founding JOST & Co and have practised what they preach through their compassionate leadership, performance focus, trust and flexibility. JOST & Co helps clients navigate the complex environments they operate in, transform their cultures, redesign their operating models, manage profound organisational changes, coach and develop strong leaders and design high performing teams.
In just five years, JOST & Co has grown from a start-up to having a growing team of passionate ‘JOSTers’. The team has top-end expertise in psychology, commerce, change, technology, science and the arts. They work together to create strong people, strong organisations and strong communities.
“As working parents with young families, we have named our five year journey the ‘struggle with the juggle’, and yet we would not have done it any other way. We put our success down to our solid commercial acumen and authentic leadership. We do the things we advise our clients to do. Being named a Victorian finalist in The Telstra Best of Business Awards is important as it means leading industry experts recognise the performance and potential of JOST & Co in delivering impactful work for our clients,” said co-CEO Jo Billing.
“We created a cloud-based business with a distributed workforce, which was unheard of at the time. We wanted our clients to be strong, to embrace disruption, and to allow us to deliver excellence in our field with the flexibility we needed as working parents with young families. We are scaling and growing our market share and we will continue to do that. I’m really proud of what we have achieved and am delighted that our business – which is at the forefront of the future of work – has been recognised in this way. I hope our story inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders,” added co-CEO Stella Voules.
The Telstra Best of Business Awards celebrate the achievements of SME businesses, provide a platform to share stories and create opportunities to learn from Australia's best business minds. Winners of the Victorian Awards will be announced on 23 February 2023.
