Milestone beats Santa to the punch with Dec. 10 auction of rare, high-condition antique toys

Beautiful 16-inch Carette (Germany) limousine, early transition version of lithographed tin with rubber tires. All original including the four original lamps and beveled glass. A stunning example. Estimate $8,000-$12,000

Original Yonezawa (Japan) tin windup Diamond Planet Robot, rare variation with blue body and red arms. At 10in high, Diamond Planet is the largest windup robot ever produced. 100% original robot comes with high-quality repro box. Estimate $30,000-$50,000