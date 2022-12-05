Call for Presentations Open for the 2023 DeviceTalks Boston Conference & Expo

Building off last year's successful event, conference organizer seeks researchers, engineers, and other experts to share their insights

DeviceTalks Boston - a meeting dedicated to the innovators, engineers, and makers of medical devices - invites industry experts to propose presentations to be delivered during the two-day meeting.

On-stage content will focus on orthopedics, cardiovascular, image-guided therapies, surgical robotics and neurology sectors. Several large medical device companies are confirmed to participate.

"Boston is surrounded by innovators, educators and others who see where the industry is headed in the coming years and decade," said Tom Salemi, editorial director at DeviceTalks. "We want to those insights to be heard at DeviceTalks Boston."

Presentation proposals will be reviewed by DeviceTalks organizers and advisors. The entry deadline for submitting speaker proposals is January 13, 2023.

Submissions should bring new insights and vision to one of DeviceTalks' principal focus areas:

Engineering, Product Development – How can organizers shorten the path between concept and prototype? How can R&D managers work closely with engineers of all disciplines to speed the process? What new tools can streamline these essential efforts?

Manufacturing, Materials & Supply Chain – What can medical device makers do to solidify their supply chain? How can suppliers position themselves to be quickly certified? What new manufacturing processes will make medical device manufacturing easier?

Getting Devices Approved, Reimbursed, and Commercialized – How are device makers rethinking their approach to the EU? What can device makers look forward to from the FDA? How can we get insurers to support breakthrough technologies sooner?

Exciting Tools & Technologies – What new technologies will change the way medical devices interface with patients? Wearables? Sensors?

You can submit speaker proposals here.

DeviceTalks

DeviceTalks Boston is part of the DeviceTalks networks of meetings – both in-person and virtual – and podcasts that reach thousands of medical device professionals every month.

DeviceTalks events include DeviceTalks Boston and DeviceTalks Tuesdays, a weekly digital conference discussion series. DeviceTalks also produced four podcasts – MedtronicTalks, IntuitiveTalks, StrykerTalks and its flagship, DeviceTalks Weekly Podcast.

DeviceTalks is affiliated with MassDevice, the medical device industry's largest online news site — as well as Medical Design & Outsourcing, the industry's leading magazine focused on medical device development.

DeviceTalks Boston co-locates with two other WTWH Media events: the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, a healthcare robotics business development and innovation event, and the Robotics Summit & Expo, which explores innovation and applications across all industries.

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media is an integrated digital first media company serving engineering, business and investment professionals through 50+ websites, 9 brand publications, and many other technical and business events.

Contact

For additional information or questions regarding speaking opportunities at DeviceTalks Boston, please contact Tom Salemi at tsalemi@wtwhmedia.com. For sponsorship information, please contact Courtney Nagle at cnagle@wtwhmedia.com.

