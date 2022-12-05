THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2022
H.R. 7946 – Veteran Service Recognition Act of 2022 (Rep. Takano – Judiciary)
The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
Postponed Suspensions (11 votes)
- House Amendment to S. 198 – Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act (Sen. Rosen – Energy and Commerce)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 3462 – SBA Cyber Awareness Act (Rep. Crow – Small Business)
- H.R. 8844 – STEP Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Evans – Small Business)
- House Amendment to S. 1687 – Small Business Cyber Training Act of 2022 (Sen. Rubio – Small Business)
- S. 1617 – Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act (Sen. Risch – Small Business)
- S. 3875 – Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act of 2022 (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 3499 – To amend the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act of 2006 to repeal certain obsolete requirements (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 2796 – Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act (Sen. Ossoff – Judiciary)
- S. 4834 – PROTECT Our Children Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 5796 – Patents for Humanity Act of 2022 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- S. 4052 – Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act of 2022 (Sen. Portman – Energy and Commerce)