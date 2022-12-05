IIROC Trading Halt - HSTR

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues remain halted by IIROC:

Company: Heliostar Metals Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: HSTR

Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-12-05

Reason: Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

Halt Date & Time (ET): 2022-12-05 @ 7:35 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions