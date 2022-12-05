British Swim School Announces New Douglas County Location

The Nation's Leading, "Learn to Swim" Provider Adding Franchise in Douglasville

British Swim School, the nation's premier "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its quick expansion across North America with the opening of its newest franchise location in Douglas County, Georgia.

Juliet Ngwuli-Awuzie continues her passion for helping others with her dive into the swim school business. The Nigerian native began her professional career as a pharmacist back in her home country. It was there that Juliet felt the inner pull to help people, and through her own research, she discovered that British Swim School offered an opportunity that she couldn't find anywhere else.

"I've always been business-oriented, I've wanted to do something for myself, but needed it to be something meaningful that could really impact [others]," Juliet admitted. "That's one of the reasons I went into pharmacy because I wanted to do something that would touch people's lives."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Tragically, across the nation, 11 people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

Juliet confessed that she herself understands having a fear of the water. After seeing how her son's life was changed through swim lessons, Juliet decided she wanted to help others overcome their fear and embrace British Swim School's "Survival of the Littlest" mantra.

"If I could take care of the fear and help women like me, or kids or adults, learn to swim or overcome their fear I would say I'm killing two birds with one stone," stressed Juliet.

Recognizing a need for swim instruction in Douglas County, British Swim School President Ashley Gundlach is excited that Juliet is leading their efforts in Douglasville.

"Juliet has an ambitious and upbeat personality," Gundlach said. "Her urge and ‘force' as she calls it to help others and make a difference in her community is evident and admirable. I'm confident Juliet and her swim school will be a fantastic asset to the region and she'll do everything she can to succeed."

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 250 schools across the United States and Canada.

