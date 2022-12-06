Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union Expands Service Area To Include Four New Counties
BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union Expands Service Area To Include Four New Counties
Effective immediately, Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union can now service customers in Garland, Hot Spring, Grant, and Perry counties. In addition, there are plans to open locations in 2023, positioning Alcoa Community FCU as a strong community partner in those counties.
"We are committed to bringing the same quality and personal service to the people of Grant, Garland, Hot Spring, and Perry counties that we have been providing to Saline County residents for over 65 years," said Steve Brown, CEO. "We have offered some of the lowest auto, HELOC, mortgage, and personal loan rates and some of the highest deposit and savings rates to Saline County communities for years. We are excited to offer those things to the folks in our new counties."
Benton will continue to be the corporate headquarters, with plans to open physical locations in 2023. Grant, Garland, Perry, and Hot Spring County residents can become a member or apply for a loan today even without a local branch; both services are fully electronic. To take advantage of Alcoa Community FCU's unique services, check them out at www.alcoacommunity fcu.org.
About Alcoa Community FCU
Founded by employees at the local Alcoa Aluminum plant in 1957, Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union has been helping the people of Saline County save for and finance their dreams for over 65 years.
The mission of Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union is to deliver the highest quality financial services to our members while promoting our difference as a credit union. We are a not-for-profit financial institution owned by the folks that save and borrow money at our Credit Union. With Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, you're a member and part owner of the cooperative, not a customer. We are member owned and member focused.
Contact
Steve Brown
Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union
+1 501-315-5626
steve.brown@alcoacfcu.org
