Dr. Milton Lee Awarded Prestigious WesTEC 2022 Award from Dow®
Dr. Lee won the External Distinguished Leader in Science and Technology for WesTEC 2022 Award.
Professor Dr. Lee is revered by the community as a powerful influencer, mentor, and innovator. His award address was inspirational and we are indebted for the gift of his teachings.”PROVO, UT, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dow Chemical Company has presented its prestigious WesTEC Award to Dr. Milton Lee. The award presentation was part of Dow Canada’s internal technology conference, held annually in Alberta.
— Ronda Gras, Dow Research Scientist
Dr. Lee is the Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Axcend®, headquartered in Provo, Utah. He is dedicated to bringing technology that was once only available to scientists in central labs to more people who need to analyze water, food, agriculture, fuel, and more. A separation science renowned expert, he has led the commercialization of the Axcend Focus LC®, a compact high-pressure liquid chromatograph (HPLC), now shipping globally.
Dr. Lee won the External Distinguished Leader in Science and Technology for WesTEC 2022 award. The candidate selection is based not only on the incumbent’s lifelong achievements in science, but also the unwavering commitment to advance various aspects of science, research, education, and humanity. Ronda Gras, a Dow Research Scientist who attend the award presentation said, “Professor Dr. Lee is revered by the community as a powerful influencer, mentor, and innovator. His award address was inspirational and we are indebted for the gift of his teachings.”
“Dow’s commitment to passionately create innovation is making a positive impact on our society,” said Dr. Lee. “It is truly an honor to be recognized by Dow.”
About Axcend, LLC
Axcend is a provider of compact, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems. These solutions allow scientists to deliver HPLC Anywhere® and provide dramatic improvements in portability, ease-of-operation, rapid and convenient deployment, as well as coupling to other analytical systems.
Axcend, the Axcend logo, Axcend Focus LC, and HPLC Anywhere are trademarks of Axcend, LLC.
Julie Blake
Axcend
+1 801-953-4257
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn