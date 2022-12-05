Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,858 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Blocks ‘TikTok’ on State Government Devices

COLUMBIA, S.C. –  Governor Henry McMaster today took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. The governor made the request in a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams.

“Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our citizens and businesses,” Governor McMaster wrote in the letter. “Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States.”

The Department of Administration, a cabinet agency, utilizes shared services and centralization to help agencies efficiently and securely carry out common government functions. Those efforts include, but are not limited to, internet services, managing mobile devices, computers, and other online devices at state agencies, with a focus on cybersecurity. 

The governor has long encouraged state agencies to partner with the Department of Administration to allow the state’s cyber infrastructure to be maintained and managed in a comprehensive and cohesive fashion. 

In his letter to Executive Director Adams, the governor requests an accounting of agencies not currently utilizing the shared services: “Unfortunately, there are a number of state agencies who continue to operate in a silo. I ask that you provide my office with a listing of state agencies for whom the department is unable to permanently block access to TikTok.” 

 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Blocks ‘TikTok’ on State Government Devices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.