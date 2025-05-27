Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 27, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 27, 2025 include the following:

Tuesday, May 27 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the South Carolina National Guard Cyber Integration Center and Readiness Center groundbreaking, University of South Carolina Aiken, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, S.C.

Wednesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3430, Tort Reform and Liquor Liability, second floor lobby, Statehouse, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 29 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3058, Disclosure of Intimate Images, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 29 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the EnerSys Expansion Grand Opening, EnerSys Sumter Plant, 1990 Corporate Way, Sumter, S.C.

Saturday, May 31 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina National Guard’s retirement ceremony for Major General Van McCarty, Lexington Two Performing Arts Center, 3205 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, May 31 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the National Guard’s change of command ceremony to welcome South Carolina’s 30th Adjutant General, Major General Robin B. Stilwell, Lexington Two Performing Arts Center, 3205 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: May 19, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 19, 2025 included:

Monday, May 19

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the groundbreaking for the Prisma Health Behavioral Health Hospital, 4906 Old Easley Bridge Road, Easley, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, May 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and a member of the South Carolina Senate.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, May 21

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:15 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:15 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Governor’s Officer of the Year Ceremony and Luncheon, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of Syngenta, Syngenta, 397 Millennium Drive, Orangeburg, S.C.

Thursday, May 22

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Tony Cox, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Palmetto Nuclear Coalition event, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.