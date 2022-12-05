New Year's Eve Gala on the USS Hornet
The USS Hornet Museum will be ringing in the New Year on board on Dec 31st. The New Year’s Eve party is the largest fundraiser of the year for the museum.ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Year’s Eve Fundraising Gala @ USS Hornet
The USS Hornet Museum will be ringing in the New Year on board on December 31st. The annual New Year’s Eve party is the largest fundraising event of the year for the museum.
The party is from 7:30 PM until 1 PM (doors open at 7:15 PM).
The event features 3 O’Clock Jump, a Bay Area Icon! 3 O’Clock Jump is an 18 person Big Band specializing in danceable Jazz from the wing era forward.
There will be multiple dance floors in the large, heated hangar bay, a countdown to midnight, food and drink concessions available for purchase, a silent auction and more.
Black Tie optional and plenty of free parking!
Tickets Here.
What: New Year’s Eve Fundraising Gala @ USS Hornet
When: December 31st, 2022
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
###
CVS-12
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272
Russell Moore
USS Hornet Museum
+1 510-599-4272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other