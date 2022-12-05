More than 96% of 33,044 court users and workers surveyed had positive experiences with their remote experiences between March and September of this year, the report said. Some 6,864 court users, or 91%, and 26,180 workers, 97.6%, had positive experiences. The negative experiences reported were mostly technical issues, with only a few respondents noting business process challenges, such as lack of general information and protocol.
California Court Remote Technology a Hit, Report Urges Expansion
