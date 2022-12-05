Phoenix TS Welcomes Aboard Tara Lemieux as CMMC Program Manager
Tara Lemieux - Senior CMMC Expert
Tara has over 30 years’ experience within DoD and Commercial organizations working to ensure compliance to Federal laws, regulations and international standardsCOLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix TS is pleased to announce the hiring of Tara Lemieux as CMMC Program Manager. Ms. Lemieux’s years of experience as a CMMC Certified Provisional Assessor, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) instructor, and Lead Auditor for the ISO 9001, ISA/IEC 20000-7 and ISO/IEC27001 will strategically support Phoenix TS’ mission to develop and deliver the highest quality CMMC training programs available.
Tara brings with her over 30 years of hands-on implementation experience guiding the U.S. Government and commercial agencies. She has empowered cybersecurity fortifications and compliance efforts through innovative and meaningful solutions. Using advanced statistical techniques, she has produced threat modeling and accompanying analysis in support of federal agencies to help advance their knowledge of immediate and emerging national security threats. Her mindful approach has helped small to mid-sized companies successfully leverage existing capabilities to manage and address their cybersecurity risks while assuring their compliance with federal contracting requirements.
Before joining Phoenix TS, Tara worked Schellman corporation as a Senior IT Auditor-CMMC.
In years prior as an EW SIGINTEW SIGINT in the US Army, Tara provided direct military support to Department of Defense Agencies. She communicated critical, time sensitive and Executive-Level issues to Senior Managers and staff. She independently updated and maintained an office relational database. She analyzed and wrote reports on activities of a specialized, unconventional target requiring an extensive and unique knowledge of a foreign language and nation. She produced numerous Intelligence reports, some of which commanded Executive-Level attention.
Tara was responsible for the collection and dissemination of intelligence data to Department of Defense and National Level Agencies. She intercepted, identified, and recorded foreign voice transmissions. She assembled, analyzed, and disseminated intelligence information covering political, economic, sociological, historical, and psychological factors of a geographical area. Ms. Lemieux provided translation assistance to non-language qualified analysts. She verified report compliance with mission and DoD standards.
She is currently a CMMC Provisional Assessor (1-3), CMMC Provisional Instructor, Lead Auditor ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001, 20000-1, GDPR-PIMS Auditor; Certified SCRUM Master #128280, a member of the CMMC standards council and co-author of the CMMC Book.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Tara Lemieux, a target-oriented, self-motivated author, manager, mentor and leader to the Phoenix TS family”, said Firoozeh Azarbaidjani-Do, CEO, Phoenix TS. “Tara will ensure Phoenix TS’ CMMC Program is top-notch, complementing our commitment to maintaining “best in class” course offerings to our business and government communities”
Tara Lemieux, commented, “I am thrilled that I will be working with Phoenix TS; a CMMC Licensed Training Provider, known for their excellence in instruction, and will be working to engineer hands-on interactive CMMC courses designed to keep those in the Defense Industrial Base compliant and at the top of their game."
In addition, Tara will also be teaching Phoenix TS’ first ever CCA course as a "pre-event" training session at the upcoming CMMC Implementation Conference in beautiful San Diego, California in the 3rd week of January (Jan. 16-18, 2023) For more details visit https://cvent.me/Qg4v3W Phoenix TS is offering a special discount as part of the #CIC 2023 conference. Don't miss out!
About Phoenix TS
Phoenix TS is an award-winning training center focused on providing the US government, military and private sector with the unique knowledge, skills and abilities required for building an effective workforce. Phoenix TS has trained over 57,000 students in more than 280 cities across the globe in certification, skills-based and customized training courses. Their goal is, and always will be, to provide the highest quality of training possible while never losing sight of the family feel that resonates with their students. www.phoenixts.com
Ned Snow
Phoenix TS
+1 240-667-7760
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other