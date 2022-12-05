Submit Release
International Online Conference "Global Crisis. Who is the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ for Us?" Will Take Place December 10, 2022

GLOBAL CRISIS. WHO IS THE PROPHET MUHAMMAD ﷺ FOR US?

GLOBAL CRISIS. WHO IS THE PROPHET MUHAMMAD ﷺ FOR US?

Join the most important event for every Muslim!

Join the most important event for every Muslim!

Today, the Ummah faces one question: “To die or to create a society that our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) dreamed of?”

Today, the Ummah faces one question: “To die or to create a society that our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) dreamed of?”

Creative Society Project

Today, the Ummah faces one question: “To die or to create a society that our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) dreamed of?”

On December 10th, 2022, join the most important event for every Muslim — the International Online Conference “GLOBAL CRISIS. WHO IS THE PROPHET MUHAMMAD ﷺ FOR US?””
— 70 Languages of LIVE Broadcast
DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 10th, 2022, join the most important event for every Muslim — the International Online Conference "GLOBAL CRISIS. WHO IS THE PROPHET MUHAMMAD ﷺ FOR US?" IT IS TIME, TO TELL THE TRUTH! This event will be free for everyone to attend online and translated into 70 languages simultaneously.

Harbingers of the End Days which the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) spoke about are coming true. How many years are left until the Day of Judgement? Is the Day of Judgment the will of Allah or the result of our choice? What are we waiting for? Why are we inactive? The Muslim Ummah is riven by intolerance, disagreements, and disputes. What do Muslims argue about on the brink of death from climate disasters? Can a person consider oneself a Muslim without following the behests of the Prophet (peace be upon him)?

The whole truth about Umar ibn al-Khattab and those who were behind him. Unvarnished facts about the formation and modification of the Qur'an. How the Hadiths were composed. Substitutions and distortions in Islam. Who imposed on Muslims rituals and beliefs which are alien to Islam and are thoughtlessly performed to this day? How did the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) perform Hajj? What is the main substitution in the ritual of Hajj? Deprivation of women’s liberty. Demonstrative executions. What should a true Muslim look like?

Responsibility of the Ummah during the End Times. Who are the outsiders, and what is their mission? Concealment of Mahdi. What will the Ummah choose: to fulfill the Prophet’s behest and build the Creative Society or to be inactive and let the entire humankind perish? The manifestation of Mahdi is the result of humanity's choice to build the Creative Society.

💠 On December 10, 2022, at 15:00 GMT join the broadcast of the International Online Conference "Global Crisis. Who Is the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ for Us?"

💠 Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, “We are the last nation created on this earth although we are the first in the hereafter to be judged.”

💠 For future generations, he left a detailed description of the signs of the Day of Judgement that can lead humanity to destruction. But the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) also told us that our survival is in unity.

💠 Today, the Ummah faces one question: “To die or to create a society that our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) dreamed of?”

Learn more about this significant event here: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-who-is-the-prophet-Muhammad-for-us

Alicia Smith
Creative Society Project
info@creativesociety.com
Are We Following the Path of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ?

International Online Conference "Global Crisis. Who is the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ for Us?" Will Take Place December 10, 2022

