InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizer for Breath-Freshening Items (DHM-575)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store gum, mints, or disposable flossers in your purse or bag," said an inventor, from Rocky Mount, N.C., "so I invented the FOREVER FRESH. My design ensures that breath-freshening items are easily accessible and it increases organization."

The invention provides an organizing unit for breath-freshening items. In doing so, it ensures that items are neatly stored within a purse. As a result, it eliminates the need to search for a piece of gum, mint, or dental floss and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DHM-575, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

