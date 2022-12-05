Gaia-X's Dr. Vassilia Orfanou Announces Departure as Chief Marketing Officer

Brussels, Belgium - 5 December, 2022 - Dr. Vassilia Orfanou, Ph.D., a renowned expert on 360 Marcomm, PMO and global affairs, recently announced stepping down from her position as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Gaia-X. As the CMO, Dr. Orfanou has been at the forefront of Gaia-X’s explosive marcomm growth for the past 2 years, where she has personally helped build it into the leading professional organization of European companies committed to creating open, transparent, and secure data infrastructure across the continent.

Dr. Orfanou’s transition comes after much personal thought and reflection, and a renewed desire to pursue other opportunities that will allow her to support the greater good and benefit of our global community, fully igniting various industries, one of which is the data infrastructure ecosystem.

While she will continue to work on projects involving next-generation technologies, data infrastructure and data spaces, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, she will also be moving forward undisturbed with clients who may wish to transform and transcend their strategic, technical, operational, and marcomm operations via digital, AI, NLP and IoT means. Meanwhile, she has spearheaded a new consortium of over 100 partners that will work relentlessly to enhance business ethics, business responsible and corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices by adopting next generation technologies and developing cutting-edge applications.

“I am excited to pursue different challenges that will matter to the world and make a difference in our communities globally – an open, transparent, secure and decentralized data infrastructure is one of the main challenges of the digital economy, but not the only one,” remarked Dr. Vassilia Orfanou, Ph.D, Post-Doc. “After a successful time at Gaia-X, which I am truly thankful, it is now time to move forward. I am excited and willing to jump into new opportunities that will tackle a number of pressing matters that matter to the World and will serve various industries. Operationalising industries to move beyond commercial practices that will serve the wider community good is a challenge that I have always wanted to take up and makes sense at a conscious and subconscious levels. I am truly excited of the wealth of opportunities presented my way giving me the chance to represent yet another organisation or more that will not just serve me personally, but will indeed use my skills to serve a much higher goal, eventually superseding personal aspirations. We are part of a global community after all – egos, vices, and personal legacies cannot move hearts, minds and surely mountains,” she said.

