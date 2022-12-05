Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,695 in the last 365 days.

CNA Appoints Steve Goldman to Senior Vice President, Financial Lines and Healthcare

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Steve Goldman to Senior Vice President, Financial Lines and Healthcare. In this role, Steve will guide the strategic and operational plans across these product lines.

"Steve's proven track record of performance across all facets of the financial lines portfolio, and his deep leadership experience within the insurance industry, make him the ideal candidate to lead our Management Liability, Financial Institutions and Healthcare businesses," said Doug Worman, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Underwriting.

Steve brings to CNA more than 20 years of insurance experience, serving in various leadership positions at AIG, ACE and Chubb. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and obtained his J.D. from the New York University School of Law.

About CNA 
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com

Press Contacts

Jenny Vaupel
CNA
jennifer.vaupel@cna.com
847-224-2464

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cna-appoints-steve-goldman-to-senior-vice-president-financial-lines-and-healthcare-301694880.html

SOURCE CNA

You just read:

CNA Appoints Steve Goldman to Senior Vice President, Financial Lines and Healthcare

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.