Real ID Implementation Date Extended

NASHVILLE--- Today, Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced the extension of the federal implementation date of REAL ID by an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act. For more information on today’s extension announcement, please click here.

Beginning May 7, 2025, anyone boarding a U.S. commercial flight, entering a nuclear facility, military bases, or certain federal buildings must have a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable identification. Tennesseans can find more information about REAL ID at www.tnrealid.gov or www.dhs.gov/real-id.



