CIRO Launches as the First Sustainable Cannabis Glass Cleaning Device
Woman-owned circular tech startup launches the healthiest and most affordable way to clean resin-dirtied glass in under 15 minutes.HUMBOLDT, CA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRO, the first sustainable cannabis glass cleaning device, has launched as the fastest, healthiest and most affordable way to clean bongs, pipes and other resin-dirtied glass in under 15 minutes.
The result of over three years of testing and development, CIRO utilizes industrial ultrasonic cleaning technology that has been specifically tuned to smoking glassware, in combination with an innovative design and environmentally-conscious engineering.
For the first time, sparkling glass and full-flavor terpenes can be enjoyed by every person, at every session. The hands-free design is accessible to everyone - including medical patients and disabled users who struggle to maintain the level of cleanliness that they deserve with traditional methods. Users simply fill their piece with water, place it in CIRO’s stainless steel bowl, drop in a resin-emulsifying soap tablet and press the "on" button. CIRO then effortlessly dislodges oily resin from bongs, pipes and more. Water can be safely poured down the drain after cleaning, leaving only clean glass behind.
Created by cannabis elder Laura Costa and cannabis industry veteran Cara Cordoni, CIRO was born out of a lifetime of experience and personal need.
“Many small farmers didn’t make it through the oppressive permitting costs and red tape of legalization, and many have had to reinvent themselves and find other ways to provide for their families”, says Costa, “I needed to pivot, and I did. CIRO is the plot twist – I never imagined that my training as an electrician would resurface in this way and at this time in my life. I’m really proud of what we’ve done with CIRO and the potential that we have to provide a less wasteful and healthier cleaning and consumption experience for the cannabis community.”
Designed to work without single-use plastic bottles of liquid cleaner or rock salt and alcohol, one CIRO device alone yields the following financial and environmental impact for every user, over the course of just two years:
- $500 in solution costs savings
- 100 plastic bottles eliminated from the waste stream
- 100 liters of waste chemicals eliminated from the water supply
Engineered for performance and durability, CIRO includes a lifetime warranty. The company has additionally developed a circular business model that will repair or reclaim products at end-of-life.
CIRO has launched for pre-sale on Indiegogo. A pledge of US$185 reserves one CIRO + accessories at 26% off the retail price of $250. Multiple packs are available for dispensaries at a more generous discount. To see CIRO in action, or to pre-purchase a unit, visit https://igg.me/at/cirocleaner.
About CIRO
CIRO is a circular consumer technology company based in Humboldt, California – part of the legendary Emerald Triangle. It is women-founded and owned, and a registered Social Purpose Corporation.
Media Contact
ciro@cirohumboldt.com
Cara Cordoni
CIRO
ciro@cirohumboldt.com
Visit us on social media:
Other