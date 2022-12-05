Essential Cabinetry Group to expand operations in Greenville County, S.C.
$4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs with build-to-order manufacturer
Essential Cabinetry Group’s decision to expand operations here validates the many advantages Greenville County offers, including motivated employees, excellent training and strategic location.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential Cabinetry Group, a leading cabinetry company, today announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs.
— Willis Meadows, GADC Board
“The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our customer needs, offer our employees new opportunities, and provide local community support. We are grateful for the support of the state and local government as we take this next step,” said Essential Cabinetry Group President and CEO Mark Kovich.
Essential Cabinetry Group manufactures build-to-order cabinets including stock, custom and semi-custom cabinetry and serves more than 750 kitchen and bath suppliers across the United States. The company’s brands include Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry and Designers Choice Cabinetry.
“When a company expands in South Carolina, it shows the world that South Carolina is a place where companies can grow and thrive,” stated South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “Congratulations to Essential Cabinetry Group’s latest investment in Greenville County and the 156 new jobs that they will create.”
Essential Cabinetry’s culture of caring is focused on providing designers with solutions, products and support throughout the remodel or build process, with that same focus on service excellence extending to homeowners before, during and after the sale.
Its streamlined production processes can create the styles homeowners want with an emphasis on quality and durability for lasting value, while Essential’s innovative approach allows it to readily adapt to the latest door cuts, colors and finishes for maximum design flexibility across all its brands.
“Essential Cabinetry Group’s ongoing growth underscores the strength of South Carolina’s manufacturing industry. We appreciate their commitment to doing business in South Carolina and look forward to the impact of these new opportunities in Greenville County and beyond,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
Located at 2838 Grandview Drive in Simpsonville, Essential Cabinetry Group is expanding its existing facility to allow the company to increase production to 150,000 cabinets or more annually.
Essential Cabinetry Group proudly offers American-made products, employing Americans to enhance the lives of families across the country. When choosing an Essential Cabinetry brand, the purchaser is choosing to support the local and national economy, with Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry, and Designers Choice Cabinetry brands all manufactured in America.
“Essential Cabinetry Group’s decision to expand operations here validates the many advantages Greenville County offers, including motivated employees, excellent training and strategic location,” noted Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Director Willis Meadows. “Essential Cabinetry Group is a leader in the field of high-quality cabinetry design and production, and highly respected by its customers. We salute their decision and wish them continued growth and success in our community."
The expansion is expected to be complete by September 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Essential Cabinetry Group team should visit the company’s careers page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in creation of over 32,000 new jobs, more than $6.1 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
Sam Patrick
Patrick Marketing
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter