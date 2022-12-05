Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,813 in the last 365 days.

Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - November 2022

Story 

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of November 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Appointment Date Start Date Term End
African American Affairs, Commission on Yolanda Geolingo Yelm 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 11/20/2025
African American Affairs, Commission on LeRoy Laney, III Seattle 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 11/20/2025
Bates Technical College Board of Trustees Florence Chang Tacoma 11/2/2022 11/2/2022 9/30/2027
Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees Bradley Smith Bellingham 11/22/2022 11/22/2022 9/30/2027
Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees Bethany Martinez Mattawa 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 9/30/2027
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Kristin Geary Seattle 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Jill McCormick Puyallup 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Rebekah Moras Lacey 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 9/13/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Christian Meinig Sequim 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 10/7/2023
Conservation Commission Cheryl Kearney Washougal 11/23/2022 12/5/2022 6/6/2023
Financial Education Public-Private Partnership Joe Adamack Gig Harbor 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 7/31/2023
Forensic Investigations Council Frederick Brink West Richland 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 8/10/2023
Green River College Board of Trustees Sharone Navas Seattle 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 9/30/2027
Lottery Commission Eileen Sullivan Tacoma 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 8/2/2024
Massage Examining Board Sherise Mckinney Maple Valley 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 9/7/2026
Massage Examining Board Annika Samuelsen Lynnwood 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 9/7/2026
Massage Examining Board Lynna Fuller Bellingham 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 9/7/2025
Naturopathy, State Board of Krystal Richardson Seattle 11/1/2022 11/1/2022 8/1/2026
Naturopathy, State Board of Elias Kass Seattle 11/1/2022 11/1/2022 8/1/2026
Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission Angelo John Jamora Seattle 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 6/30/2025
Olympic College Board of Trustees Frankie Coleman Port Orchard 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 9/30/2027
Physical Therapy, Board of Kathryn Dale Fox Island 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 9/18/2026
Physical Therapy, Board of Celeste Misko Tacoma 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 9/18/2026
Psychology, Examining Board of Cedar O'Donnell Spokane 11/29/2022 1/9/2023 1/6/2028
Psychology, Examining Board of Jessica Carlile Gig Harbor 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 1/6/2024
Psychology, Examining Board of Erin Olson Seattle 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 1/6/2027
Psychology, Examining Board of Vanessa Goosen Lake Tapps 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 1/6/2027
Psychology, Examining Board of Evan Freedman Bellingham 11/29/2022 1/9/2023 1/6/2028
Public Employment Relations Commission Elizabeth Ford Seattle 11/10/2022 11/10/2022 9/8/2023
Public Works Board Rob Jammerman Wenatchee 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 6/30/2023
Regents, University of Washington Board of Blaine Tamaki Yakima 11/22/2022 11/22/2022 9/30/2028
Renton Technical College Board of Trustees Timothy Cooper Renton 11/21/2022 11/21/2022 9/30/2027
Sentencing Guidelines Commission Judge Wesley Saint Clair Seattle 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 8/2/2025
Sentencing Guidelines Commission Norrie Gregoire Walla Walla 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 8/2/2025
Transportation Commission Nicole Grant Seattle 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 6/30/2027
Women’s Commission, Washington State Vicki Lowe Sequim 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 6/30/2025

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - November 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.