Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - November 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of November 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians. The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all. The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website. Board Served Member City Appointment Date Start Date Term End African American Affairs, Commission on Yolanda Geolingo Yelm 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 11/20/2025 African American Affairs, Commission on LeRoy Laney, III Seattle 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 11/20/2025 Bates Technical College Board of Trustees Florence Chang Tacoma 11/2/2022 11/2/2022 9/30/2027 Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees Bradley Smith Bellingham 11/22/2022 11/22/2022 9/30/2027 Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees Bethany Martinez Mattawa 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 9/30/2027 Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Kristin Geary Seattle 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 9/13/2025 Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Jill McCormick Puyallup 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 9/13/2025 Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Rebekah Moras Lacey 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 9/13/2025 Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington Christian Meinig Sequim 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 10/7/2023 Conservation Commission Cheryl Kearney Washougal 11/23/2022 12/5/2022 6/6/2023 Financial Education Public-Private Partnership Joe Adamack Gig Harbor 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 7/31/2023 Forensic Investigations Council Frederick Brink West Richland 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 8/10/2023 Green River College Board of Trustees Sharone Navas Seattle 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 9/30/2027 Lottery Commission Eileen Sullivan Tacoma 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 8/2/2024 Massage Examining Board Sherise Mckinney Maple Valley 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 9/7/2026 Massage Examining Board Annika Samuelsen Lynnwood 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 9/7/2026 Massage Examining Board Lynna Fuller Bellingham 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 9/7/2025 Naturopathy, State Board of Krystal Richardson Seattle 11/1/2022 11/1/2022 8/1/2026 Naturopathy, State Board of Elias Kass Seattle 11/1/2022 11/1/2022 8/1/2026 Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission Angelo John Jamora Seattle 11/23/2022 11/23/2022 6/30/2025 Olympic College Board of Trustees Frankie Coleman Port Orchard 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 9/30/2027 Physical Therapy, Board of Kathryn Dale Fox Island 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 9/18/2026 Physical Therapy, Board of Celeste Misko Tacoma 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 9/18/2026 Psychology, Examining Board of Cedar O'Donnell Spokane 11/29/2022 1/9/2023 1/6/2028 Psychology, Examining Board of Jessica Carlile Gig Harbor 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 1/6/2024 Psychology, Examining Board of Erin Olson Seattle 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 1/6/2027 Psychology, Examining Board of Vanessa Goosen Lake Tapps 11/29/2022 11/29/2022 1/6/2027 Psychology, Examining Board of Evan Freedman Bellingham 11/29/2022 1/9/2023 1/6/2028 Public Employment Relations Commission Elizabeth Ford Seattle 11/10/2022 11/10/2022 9/8/2023 Public Works Board Rob Jammerman Wenatchee 11/30/2022 11/30/2022 6/30/2023 Regents, University of Washington Board of Blaine Tamaki Yakima 11/22/2022 11/22/2022 9/30/2028 Renton Technical College Board of Trustees Timothy Cooper Renton 11/21/2022 11/21/2022 9/30/2027 Sentencing Guidelines Commission Judge Wesley Saint Clair Seattle 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 8/2/2025 Sentencing Guidelines Commission Norrie Gregoire Walla Walla 11/3/2022 11/3/2022 8/2/2025 Transportation Commission Nicole Grant Seattle 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 6/30/2027 Women’s Commission, Washington State Vicki Lowe Sequim 11/28/2022 11/28/2022 6/30/2025