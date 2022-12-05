Dream Flights to honor Pearl Harbor survivor with flight in open cockpit biplane on Dec. 7

This 1944 Stearman is one of six restored WWII-era biplanes used to honor senior military veterans with Dream Flights. Founder Darryl Fisher flew this plane to give the very first Dream Flight to a World War II hero named Hugh Newton, in 2011.

George Coburn, pictured here in 1938. George was serving on the USS Oklahoma, moored at Pearl Harbor, when on Dec. 7, 1941, at least 12 aircraft targeted the ship. The initial torpedo crashed 20 feet under the waterline that was located on the third deck,