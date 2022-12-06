WNW Hospitality Selects Aavgo’s Virtual Front Desk

Aavgo and WNW Partnership Will Offer Guests an Innovative Digital Experience.

I was very skeptical at first and made the trip to a hotel in North Carolina that was already using the Kiosk. I was extremely impressed, and I started implementing the Aavgo Kiosk at all our hotels.” — Jonathan Reiss, CEO at WNW Hospitality

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WNW Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, has selected Aavgo to implement its Aavgo360 Platform and Virtual Front Desk that ensures a superior digital experience for all hotel guests. Aavgo’s 360 Platform and Virtual Front Desk provide hotels with an end-to-end 360° platform that streamlines operational efficiency and enhances the guest experience.

Aavgo’s platform provides WNW Hospitality with a contactless check-in and check-out process, a virtual agent that can check-in guests via a front desk kiosk, answer calls and inform guests about on-site amenities and relevant information. Communicate with guests to better understand their individual needs, take reservations over the phone, and run night-audit. Also included is a hotel guests app, hotel staff app, and operations optimization software. The platform gives hotel guests access to the hotel’s digital guest directory, including mobile check-in, mobile key, automated email & text message, and a whole lot more.

WNW Hospitality Management has selected Aavgo’s Virtual Front Desk solution. WNW Hospitality has a portfolio of 20+ properties, including IHG, Hilton, and Choice branded hotels. The first phase of implementation includes:

• Best Western Plus Austin Central in Austin, Texas.

• Best Western Plus Fort Wayne Inn & Suites North in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

• Best Western St. Louis Airport North Hotel & Suites in Hazelwood, Missouri.

WNW Hospitality Management is a premier hotel management company with a strong portfolio of managed properties providing services for hotel owners and developers. The caliber of hotel properties has been recognized both for architectural excellence and by the hospitality industry for the accommodations and service provided. WNW Hospitality has been awarded the MK Guertin Award, Best of the Best Award, Best Western Chairman’s Award, Best Western Green Award, Public Relations Award, Design of Excellence, and Directors Award. “I was very skeptical at first and made the trip unannounced to a hotel in North Carolina that was already using the Kiosk. I was extremely impressed, and after my personal experience, I started the process of implementing the Aavgo Kiosk at all our hotels. We are in the hospitality business, and even though this is outside the box, we do not lose the hospitality aspect at all. We benefit from well-trained staff and no less than 30% savings on payroll,” said Jonathan Reiss, CEO at WNW Hospitality.

About Aavgo: Aavgo is a cloud-based SaaS technology company that offers solutions that directly impact a hotel’s overall efficiency of operations, customer experience, and profitability. The virtual front desk solution is designed to deliver a unique check-in experience with a compact and easy-to-use human-assisted kiosk. The exclusive Virtual Front Desk and Smart Platform products are the only comprehensive contactless technologies from check-in to checkout that execute all human operations, saving hotels on costs and significantly improving customer service. Features include contactless check-in, walk-ins, human-assisted virtual front desk, credit cards, cash payments, cash deposits, incoming reservations, a digital app for guests, guest questions, digital housekeeping, digital maintenance, night audit, lost keys, daily reporting, panic button, and contactless checkout. The company’s innovative, personalized approach to technology has earned Aavgo a reputation for providing hotel optimization solutions that meet evolving customer needs. Aavgo is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and supports clients throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information about Aavgo's Virtual Front Desk, please contact our experts by phone: 1-888-932-2486 or via email: info@aavgo.com.

