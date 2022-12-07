Vmail.Vet Launches US Veteran Email Accounts as a Free Christmas Gift to Veterans

US Veteran Email Accounts

Veteran Email Addresses represent each branch; Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or Space Force with a .VET (Veteran) extension.

NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veterans Email Program launched a free veteran email service exclusively for US veterans and active-duty US service members. VEP is a private initiative that allows veterans to identify themselves as veterans through the most widely used form of communication – email. These full-featured addresses represent the branch in which you served; Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or Space Force with a ".VET" (Veteran) extension.

The Veteran Email Program is partnering with organizations like MilitaryHire, Voice of the Veteran and Combat Connect, and is actively looking to expand its reach by serving other veteran-focused organizations. One of the biggest veteran benefits is the ability to immediately identify themselves as a veteran right at the top of their resume. Currently a candidate’s veteran status is down in the body of the resume and remains unseen as the resume gets set aside in the same stack as all the others. The “.VET” emails let recruiters and hiring managers instantly see the veteran differentiator and gives the resume a greater chance of being marked for further review. Veterans hire veterans.

“The email account adds a sense of camaraderie we miss when we leave the service,” says Brace McCoy, the founder of the program. “What better gift for a veteran than to once again wear a badge that says, ‘I Proudly Served.’ No generic email can convey that special status we each earned. That special status is a powerful connector of people.”

The new service boasts a wide-open set of usernames so new accounts can have the name of their choice such as JohnSmith@ or even Tom@, but the shorter ones will certainly go quickly. Users no longer need to add numbers to the end of their name to be unique. Names can be nearly whatever a new user chooses, including things like TreadHead@, Gunny@, C141Driver@ etc.

The system is built on the long-established, secure A2hosting email framework to provide compatibility for all devices and email programs. Each account applicant must be verified as a veteran prior to receiving an address. The Veteran Email Program has a zero-tolerance policy for stolen valor.

Full-featured account specifications are comparable to popular generic email accounts and work email accounts:

- Very Easy Setup

- Unlimited Email Storage

- Compatible with all major browsers and native Android and IOS apps

- Secure platform provided by A2Hosting.com

- 99.9% Uptime commitment by host with zero data loss

- No Tracking

- Anti-Spoofing Filter

- Customizable Spam Filter

- Autoresponders and Email Forwarders