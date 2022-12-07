Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,561 in the last 365 days.

Vmail.Vet Launches US Veteran Email Accounts as a Free Christmas Gift to Veterans

Veterans Email Program

US Veteran Email Accounts

Veteran Email Addresses represent each branch; Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or Space Force with a .VET (Veteran) extension.

What better gift for a veteran than to once again wear a badge that says, ‘I Proudly Served.’”
— Brace E. McCoy

NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veterans Email Program launched a free veteran email service exclusively for US veterans and active-duty US service members. VEP is a private initiative that allows veterans to identify themselves as veterans through the most widely used form of communication – email. These full-featured addresses represent the branch in which you served; Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or Space Force with a ".VET" (Veteran) extension.

The Veteran Email Program is partnering with organizations like MilitaryHire, Voice of the Veteran and Combat Connect, and is actively looking to expand its reach by serving other veteran-focused organizations. One of the biggest veteran benefits is the ability to immediately identify themselves as a veteran right at the top of their resume. Currently a candidate’s veteran status is down in the body of the resume and remains unseen as the resume gets set aside in the same stack as all the others. The “.VET” emails let recruiters and hiring managers instantly see the veteran differentiator and gives the resume a greater chance of being marked for further review. Veterans hire veterans.

“The email account adds a sense of camaraderie we miss when we leave the service,” says Brace McCoy, the founder of the program. “What better gift for a veteran than to once again wear a badge that says, ‘I Proudly Served.’ No generic email can convey that special status we each earned. That special status is a powerful connector of people.”

The new service boasts a wide-open set of usernames so new accounts can have the name of their choice such as JohnSmith@ or even Tom@, but the shorter ones will certainly go quickly. Users no longer need to add numbers to the end of their name to be unique. Names can be nearly whatever a new user chooses, including things like TreadHead@, Gunny@, C141Driver@ etc.

The system is built on the long-established, secure A2hosting email framework to provide compatibility for all devices and email programs. Each account applicant must be verified as a veteran prior to receiving an address. The Veteran Email Program has a zero-tolerance policy for stolen valor.

Full-featured account specifications are comparable to popular generic email accounts and work email accounts:
- Very Easy Setup
- Unlimited Email Storage
- Compatible with all major browsers and native Android and IOS apps
- Secure platform provided by A2Hosting.com
- 99.9% Uptime commitment by host with zero data loss
- No Tracking
- Anti-Spoofing Filter
- Customizable Spam Filter
- Autoresponders and Email Forwarders

Brace E. McCoy
Veterans Email Program
email us here

You just read:

Vmail.Vet Launches US Veteran Email Accounts as a Free Christmas Gift to Veterans

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.