IVL.com- Launches Ivlhealthnews.com, a New Curated - Fact-Checked - Health News Site

IVL.com-Your Health, Your Life, Live it

COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IVL.com- Launches Ivlhealthnews.com,
a New Curated - Fact-Checked - Health News Site

IVL Health News has a breaking news section with the latest health updates, social media share, comments, and an email list. Its authors are all professionals: nutritionists, fitness trainers, medical doctors, and more. The editors are physicians who fact-check all information and ensure reputable sources are cited.

Cottonwood, Arizona, December 5, 2022, The team at IVL, driven by their passion for keeping updated with the latest information on healthy living, has started a health news site. IVL Health News strives to provide the most up-to-date information that is accurate and actionable.

Ivlhealthnews.com was launched to provide curated health-related news articles written and edited by professionals in varied fields. The new site lists the authors along with their biographies and links to other reputable works. These are fact-checked and edited by doctors so that readers can rely on the information. The site is updated daily to ensure the latest news and information on clinical studies and health breakthroughs.

The IVL Health News platform is indeed an in-depth virtual library with all kinds of health-related news. The sections include Fitness, Mental Health, Women’s Health, Nutrition (including vegan, keto, and carnivore diets and fasting), and Health & Wellness.


IVL’s Health News reflects their belief that a key component to achieving lifelong health is the availability of evidence-based information designed to give users the knowledge for choosing a healthier and happier life.

For complete information, visit: https://ivlhealthnews.com


IVL.COM
Cottonwood, AZ
accounts@ivl.com

Don Elgie
IVL.com


