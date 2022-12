AmeriGlobe LLC Announces the Addition of a Fusion® Licensee in India

Fusion® bulk bags production equipment forms bulk bags without sewing in the product containment area Fusion® Non-sewn Bulk Bag in Front of Fusion® Equipment

AmeriGlobe LLC announced that Plastene India Ltd is now licensed to sell and manufacture Fusion® bulk bags.

“It is great to have such an amazing company join us in growing the Fusion® network in that region of the world,” said Danny Schnaars, Vice President at AmeriGlobe LLC.” — Danny Schnaars

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeriGlobe LLC Announces the Addition of a FusionLicensee in IndiaPlastene India Ltd, a New FusionBulk Bag LicenseeAmeriGlobe LLC announced that Plastene India Ltd is now licensed to sell and manufacture Fusionbulk bags.“It is great to have such an amazing company join us in growing the Fusionnetwork in that region of the world,” said Danny Schnaars, Vice President at AmeriGlobe LLC.Bulk Bag Users Will Now Have Increased Access to Fusionnon-sewn bulk bags.With Fusionbulk bags now used in several industries, including food products, resins, and specialty chemicals, it was time to add members to the Fusionproduction team. Plastene Ltd. was an easy choice with its history of excellence.Plastene Ltd is the second company licensed to produce Fusionbulk bags from India. They will double the current capacity of Fusionproduction in India. We believe that their addition to the Fusionnetwork will help to expand not only the usage of Fusionbulk bags but will also further add to the technology of the Fusionsystem.Founded in 1985, AmeriGlobe LLC is a worldwide leader in the FIBC business and the inventor of Fusion. AmeriGlobe offers a wide range of bulk bag solutions and the rights to manufacture Fusionbulk bags.###AmeriGlobe LLC and Product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of AmeriGlobe LLC in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.For more information, press only:Danny Schnaars337.280.4734daniels@ameriglobe-fibc.comFor more information about AmeriGlobe and FusionFor more information about Plastene Ltd.: