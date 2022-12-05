AmeriGlobe LLC Announces the Addition of a Fusion® Licensee in India
Fusion® bulk bags production equipment forms bulk bags without sewing in the product containment area
AmeriGlobe LLC announced that Plastene India Ltd is now licensed to sell and manufacture Fusion® bulk bags.
Plastene India Ltd, a New Fusion® Bulk Bag Licensee
Bulk Bag Users Will Now Have Increased Access to Fusion® non-sewn bulk bags.
With Fusion® bulk bags now used in several industries, including food products, resins, and specialty chemicals, it was time to add members to the Fusion® production team. Plastene Ltd. was an easy choice with its history of excellence.
Plastene Ltd is the second company licensed to produce Fusion® bulk bags from India. They will double the current capacity of Fusion® production in India. We believe that their addition to the Fusion® network will help to expand not only the usage of Fusion® bulk bags but will also further add to the technology of the Fusion® system.
Founded in 1985, AmeriGlobe LLC is a worldwide leader in the FIBC business and the inventor of Fusion®. AmeriGlobe offers a wide range of bulk bag solutions and the rights to manufacture Fusion® bulk bags.
