AmeriGlobe LLC Announces the Addition of a Fusion® Licensee in India

Fusion® bulk bags production equipment forms bulk bags without sewing in the product containment area

AmeriGlobe LLC announced that Plastene India Ltd is now licensed to sell and manufacture Fusion® bulk bags.

“It is great to have such an amazing company join us in growing the Fusion® network in that region of the world,” said Danny Schnaars, Vice President at AmeriGlobe LLC.”
— Danny Schnaars
Plastene India Ltd, a New Fusion® Bulk Bag Licensee

“It is great to have such an amazing company join us in growing the Fusion® network in that region of the world,” said Danny Schnaars, Vice President at AmeriGlobe LLC.

Bulk Bag Users Will Now Have Increased Access to Fusion® non-sewn bulk bags.

With Fusion® bulk bags now used in several industries, including food products, resins, and specialty chemicals, it was time to add members to the Fusion® production team. Plastene Ltd. was an easy choice with its history of excellence.

Plastene Ltd is the second company licensed to produce Fusion® bulk bags from India. They will double the current capacity of Fusion® production in India. We believe that their addition to the Fusion® network will help to expand not only the usage of Fusion® bulk bags but will also further add to the technology of the Fusion® system.

Founded in 1985, AmeriGlobe LLC is a worldwide leader in the FIBC business and the inventor of Fusion®. AmeriGlobe offers a wide range of bulk bag solutions and the rights to manufacture Fusion® bulk bags.

AmeriGlobe LLC and Product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of AmeriGlobe LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, press only:
Danny Schnaars
337.280.4734
daniels@ameriglobe-fibc.com

For more information about AmeriGlobe and Fusion®:
www.ameriglobe-fibc.com
www.fusionbulkbags.com

For more information about Plastene Ltd.:
www.champalalgroup.com/

Danny Schnaars
AmeriGlobe LLC
+1 3372343211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

