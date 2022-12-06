Abyde and ACE Computer Systems partner to enhance compliance offerings for San Francisco Bay Area dental practices

As we see more threats to cybersecurity, the need for us to partner with like-minded companies in the IT space rises.” — Matt DiBlasi, Abyde President

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider, Abyde, announces its latest partnership with ACE Computer Systems, offering a complete user-friendly compliance software solution to San Francisco Bay Area dental practices.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve and investigations increase in the dental space, it’s important for practices to understand how compliance impacts practice operations, security, and all involved in implementing complete HIPAA and OSHA programs. With this partnership, there is a natural blending of IT security and compliance, demonstrating ultimate protection from some of healthcare’s most vulnerable cybersecurity threats.

The Abyde software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA and OSHA compliance programs. Already used by thousands of practices across the country, Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides practices through mandatory compliance requirements such as risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more. As industry leaders, the software provides practices with the tools and assistance they need to achieve stress-free compliance.

“As we see more threats to cybersecurity, the need for us to partner with like-minded companies in the IT space rises,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We like to say that cybersecurity and compliance are a perfect match, you shouldn’t have one without the other. ACE Computer Systems is a great addition to our roster of partners as we wrap up this year.”

“Our clients are increasingly aware of the need to safeguard valuable and confidential patient data,” said Michael Louie, President of ACE Computer Systems. “We feel that our partnership with Abyde empowers our clients to take control of their risk and security posture to stay ahead of the curve.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About ACE Computer Services

ACE Computer Systems has provided exceptional technology services and support solutions to healthcare providers in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 20 years. For more information, please visit acecomputertechs.com.

