DATCP Accepting Applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants through February 27

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 5, 2022

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

​

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grants through February 27, 2023.

Eligible projects include those that focus on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crop industries through research, education, or market development. DATCP encourages non-profit organizations, producer groups, government agencies, universities, and other agricultural organizations to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.

DATCP will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects. Selected projects will be included in Wisconsin's state plan, which is submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval and funding.

Projects can receive grant funds for up to three years in duration. Typical projects receive between $10,000 and $100,000. Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials, and supplies. In anticipation of receiving funding, selected project contracts and work will begin in November 2023.

Grant information and application materials, including a video detailing the application process, are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/SpecialtyCropBlockGrants.aspx. For more information, contact DATCP Grants Specialist Ryan Dunn at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or (608) 590-7239.

Since 2007, this grant has provided funding for more than 310 projects, totaling more than $16.7 million. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs, and more. Find a full list of eligible crops and more information about the program at www.ams.usda.gov/scbgp.

