Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,556 in the last 365 days.

Why More Female Founders Are Turning to Crowdfunding

Jasmine Wicks-Stephens, Founder of faace

Faace

FAACE the ethical skincare brand is set to launch its first Seedrs crowdfunding campaign to support global expansion plans and help tackle investing inequality

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s widely reported that female founded businesses get less funding than male, and while venture capital boomed in 2021, women-led start-ups didn’t reap the benefits. Research from the European Investment Bank revealed that female entrepreneurs secured only 1% of venture capital investment last year. This is despite the fact that women-led businesses generate more gross sales, deliver double the return on investment, and fail less often than male-led businesses.

This is why Faace, the multi award-winning skincare brand, is launching its first crowdfunding campaign via Seedrs this December.

“Crowdfunding doesn’t just help address investing inequity; it also helps even the odds for female founders. Female entrepreneurs are typically less likely than men to get investment for their ventures, however female-led campaigns on crowdfunding platforms were found to be 32% more successful at reaching their funding target than male-led campaigns”, says Faace founder, Jasmine Wicks-Stephens.
“We’ve been inspired by fellow female-led brands in the ethical beauty and fem-care spaces like DAME and Upcircle who have experienced great success with overfunded crowdfunding campaigns and so we are excited to now invite everyone to share in our future successes as well, with investments starting from just £11”.

Taking Investing into Your Skincare to the Next Level...

Born out of Jasmine’s need as a new mum for easy and effective beauty products, Faace set out to disrupt the £13billion UK beauty industry in 2020 with fuss-free, ethical skincare designed to look after your skin, when you don’t have the time or energy to do so.

In just two and half years, Jasmine’s passion project is now an award-winning (Elle, Marie Claire, Telegraph + more), results-driven skincare brand with thousands of customers around the globe. Available in 23 countries and 59 retailers from Harrods to LookFantastic, the brand has received prominent industry features from press and influencers with reach into the millions, gained a strong social and CRM community, and earned an excellent Trustpilot rating.

As a female focused brand, Jasmine is also dedicated to opening up the conversation and destigmatising topics like menopause and period, whilst supporting organisations in these sectors addressing period poverty and menopause (Hey Girls and The Menopause Charity).

To date, Faace has been largely self-funded, with investment from angel investors and a £150,000 investment awarded from the SFC Capital x The Red Tree beauty accelerator as part of a year-long collaborative partnership to help accelerate growth.
Jasmine and the team are now looking to raise upwards of £150K via crowdfunding platform Seedrs. “We’re really excited to offer shares in our business and build a larger team of cheerleaders who can support our growth and potentially benefit from it in the future”, says Jasmine. And with the next year set to be their most exciting year yet with four new products in the pipeline as well as launching into new countries and retail spaces like Selfridges and Zalando it’s an incredibly exciting time to join Faace.
-----
The Faace crowdfund pre-registration is open now at https://www.seedrs.com/faace/coming-soon.

Find out more: https://www.wearefaace.com/were-crowdfunding-invest-in-your-faace-the-future-of-skincare/

- ENDS -

References

*Research from London Business School’s Olenka Kacperczyk together with Jorge A. Guzman, Assistant Professor of Business at Columbia Business School.

https://www.askattest.com/blog/articles/beauty-cosmetics-market-size#:~:text=In%202022%2C%20worldwide%20revenue%20from,(CAGR%202022%2D2026)

https://www.eib.org/en/stories/investment-in-women-entrepreneurs#:~:text=Even%20when%20they%20do%20create,venture%20capital%20investment%20in%202021.

https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/beauty/the-battle-for-the-uk-beauty-consumer/

https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/beauty-personal-care/united-kingdom#:~:text=Beauty%20%26%20Personal%20Care%20%2D%20United%20Kingdom&text=Revenue%20in%20the%20Beauty%20%26%20Personal,US%245.99bn%20in%202022

https://www.gcimagazine.com/brands-products/news/news/22068577/report-almost-23-of-executives-in-beauty-industry-are-men

https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/beauty-personal-care/worldwide

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-skin-care-products-market-196B-by-2030

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/sheet-masks-korea-statista-boots-b1914805.html%3famp

https://www.london.edu/think/iie-why-female-entrepreneurs-are-missing-out-on-funding

https://www.eib.org/en/stories/investment-in-women-entrepreneurs

https://realbusiness.co.uk/why-female-entrepreneurs-are-less-likely-to-fail

Charlie Morris
KNOWN PR
charlie@known-community.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Why More Female Founders Are Turning to Crowdfunding

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.