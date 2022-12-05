"The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Sends a Bitter Message to Federal Employees Opposing Discrimination," Says the Coalition for Change, Inc. (C4C)

The civil rights whistleblower group, The Coalition For Change, Inc. (C4C), exposes the failings in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) draft Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2026.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In line with its mission to combat discrimination in the "federal" workplace, The Coalition For Change, Inc.(C4C) today released on its website the C4C's response to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) draft Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2026.

The C4C expressed discontent with the EEOC's leadership and the agency's apathetic commitment to enforcing anti-discrimination laws in federal departments and agencies. In a letter to Charlotte A. Burrows, the Chair of the EEOC, Tanya Ward Jordan, the President of the C4C, said, "The EEOC's draft Strategic Plan blatantly ignored the Elijah E. Cummings Federal Employee Anti-discrimination Act's reforms Congress passed into law in 2021.

"The blurred narrative snubbed long-standing concerns of stakeholders about the tainted federal equal employment opportunity program," said Paulette Taylor. Taylor serves as the C4C's Civil Rights Chair and is the former class agent of the race-based class action discrimination complaint against the U.S. Social Security Administration. The Taylor et al. v Astrue case, No. 03-0208-SSA / Agency No. 0224-SSA, lagged nineteen years.

"The plan reflects the enforcement agency's disinterest in civil servants who suffer retaliation. After I made a timely request for an EEOC hearing, disinterest is the same reaction the Office of Federal Operations showed me," said C4C member Juanita Kennedy. "I never got a fair hearing. About a year later, an EEOC administrative judge tossed my claims back to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to let the defending department decide my case."

"Disappointingly, the EEOC's Strategic Plan signals to civil servants that the EEOC will do business as usual. By excluding a viable action plan to combat discrimination in the federal sector, the EEOC nods to administrative judges that it is okay to reduce their workload by waiting out federal complainants until either they miss a deadline, file suit in court, or die," said Jordan.

More information is available at https://coalition4change.org/index.html or the link at

https://www.regulations.gov/comment/EEOC-2022-0004-0028

About the C4C:

The Coalition For Change, Inc. (C4C), a whistleblower and civil rights group, serves as an informational support network for present and former Federal employees harmed due to workplace race discrimination and retaliation. The group, which promoted invaluable input into the Cummings Act, promotes equality, fosters accountability, and addresses discrimination in the U.S. Federal government.

