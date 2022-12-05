Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops 3-in-1 Accessory to Protect Hair (DAL-242)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a 3-in-1 accessory to prevent a hairstyle from being disturbed while sleeping or doing other chores," said an inventor, from North Richland Hills, Texas, "so I invented the 3 IN 1 BONNET. My protective design eliminates the need to touch-up a hairstyle and offers convenience of having one item that has multiple uses."

The patent-pending invention provides a multipurpose means to protect hair. In doing so, it ensures that a bonnet or pillow case and head scarf are available if needed. As a result, it ensures that a hairstyle remains intact and it increases comfort and style. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population, African Americans, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

