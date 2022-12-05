Mascherano teams up with SaaSGo to get his own NFTs and marketplace

New York, NY, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaaSGo, a leading decentralized Web3 SaaS platform, has announced today that Argentinian football legend Javier Mascherano is appointed as Global Brand Ambassador and will create his own exclusive NFTs and NFT marketplace on their platform.

SaaSGo allows users to instantly create own DEXs, Staking pools or NFT marketplaces code-free, issue their own tokens or NFTs and fiat-crypto on-ramp services available for 150+ fiat and 12k+ crypto currencies.

Mascherano as Global Brand Ambassador

In November 2022, Mascherano has a been officially appointed as a brand ambassador for SaaSGo. As the brand ambassador, Mascherano will promote SaaSGo to assist more brands, companies and creators with comprehensive one-stop Web3 solutions and building a native Web3 ecosystem.

SaaSGo is thrilled about this opportunity to unleash creativity with a real, world-class football player. We believe that while some celebrities bask in their past glory, Mascherano is looking towards the future. This partnership is a great illustration of Javier's ambitions and creativity and his commitment to contribute to the future of entertainment and interact with his fans and community in the fast-emerging Web3 space.

Exclusive NFTs and NFT marketplace

SaaSGo and Mascherano have worked hard to develop an exclusive digital collection, which are connected to several special project utilities. Each NFT collectible has a record on the blockchain, and the users will obtain the ownership of the unique NFT collectible through purchase on the platform, or through trading on secondary markets. NFT owners will be able to interact with exclusive content from Javier Mascherano and participate in holder-only exclusive meet-and-greets, win special collector items and many more surprises.

Mascherano's NFT marketplace provided by SaaSGo is deployed using a customized ERC-721 smart contract. It brings several benefits to the users including royalty percentage and payment customization, convenient whitelist function and verification mechanism. Furthermore, SaaSGo NFT marketplace allows NFT holders to create a NFT collection.

SaaSGO will issue limited SaaSGo x Javier Mascherano OATs to our followers and fans to celebrate joining forces with Mascherano. Holders of this exclusive OATs will be eligible to purchase the exclusive Javier Mascherano NFTs on December 10th. To be eligible for OATs, users shall complete tasks between Nov 28 and Dec 4 posted on https://giveaway.cwallet.com/en/giveaway/AOwNXY and follow other related announcements on our official twitter account @SaaSGoOfficial.

World Cup NFT launch ceremony in NYC

Mascherano and SaaSGo will hold a limited-edition World Cup NFT launch ceremony in New York on December 5th. The exclusive sneaker NFT will be launched in cooperation with Stepn and can unlock the latest and most exciting gaming experience. This launch event will be attended by invited guests from blockchain industry, media and academia and is proudly supported by PVD (Positive Venture DAO), the most influential investment DAO among Gen-Z. For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/javier-mascherano-nft-collection-launch-registration-477030760847

About Mascherano

Javier Mascherano is an Argentine legend footballer, current head coach of Argentine U20 team, former captain of the Argentine men's national football team, the second most played player in Argentine history (after Lionel Messi) and one of the greatest Argentine defensive players of all time. He won five La Liga championships, two UEFA Champions League titles, two gold medals at the Summer Olympics, and two FIFA Club World Cups, and other honours, for a total of 23 trophies.

About SaaSGo

SaaSGo is a decentralised Web3 SaaS Platform that manages blockchain infrastructure on the back-end, while seamlessly providing functions such as Hybrid Payments (crypto-fiat on-ramps/off-ramps), Multi-Chain support (30+ chains), Development Suite, and Ad Marketplaces. The SaaSGo SaaS Platform is designed to lower the barrier of entry to Web3 for Web2 and Web3 users alike.

