InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Face Mask Accessory (DTI-135)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to secure your face mask to your shirt or jacket when not in use," said an inventor, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so I invented the MASK CLIP. My design could increase convenience, comfort and safety for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to keep a face mask accessible. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing a mask in a pocket or on a lanyard. It also could help to prevent lost or forgotten masks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DTI-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

