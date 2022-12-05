Research Report on Mycobacterium Tuberculosis(TB) Treatment Market, 2022: Increase at a CAGR of 1.2% over the Forecast Period (2022-2032) - Persistence Market Research

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mycobacterium tuberculosis treatment market was valued at US$ 1.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period 2022-2032.



Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a bacteria that causes tuberculosis (TB), which mostly affects the lungs. Tuberculosis is a major public health crisis concern; however, it can be cured and prevented. Adults are most often affected by tuberculosis during their most productive years. Over 80% of cases and deaths occur in countries with low or middle incomes.

According to WHO, tuberculosis is a major concern in every part of the world. WHO South-East Asian Region had 46% of new TB cases in 2021, followed by WHO African Region with 23% and WHO Western Pacific with 18% of new cases.

Rising incidence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR) cases in developing nations, as well as a growing initiative by government organizations for tuberculosis awareness, are some of the factors that are driving the expansion of the market.

A new consortium of 30 partners from 13 countries was officially launched in July 2021 to advance anti-tuberculosis (TB) science and facilitate the development of new, safe, and affordable treatment options for TB patients all over the world. The 7-year, €185 million project called UNITE4TB, means to speed up and work on the clinical assessment of existing and novel medications, determined to foster new and dynamic TB treatment regimens for drug-safe and sensitive TB.

The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Accelerator's newest project, UNITE4TB, is a public-private partnership whose objective is to advance the development of new drugs to treat or prevent infectious diseases, including tuberculosis.

"Rising awareness of the prevention of tuberculosis and growing demand for multi-drug resistant (MDR) drugs will drive market growth," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Active TB held more than 68% market share by disease type in 2021.

First-line of drugs held 74.5% share of the global mycobacterium tuberculosis treatment market in 2021.

Oral route of administration accounted for a market share of 63.4% in 2021.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are widely preferred for tuberculosis drugs and the segment held a market share of 35.6% in 2021.

In 2021, South Asia held the largest market share of 29.7%.

Market Competition

Companies manufacturing mycobacterium tuberculosis medications are actively working toward strengthening their current market position and maintaining their market share by partnering with other competent players or by speeding up the process of clinical trials for pipeline drugs.

In March 2022, Bharat Biotech entered into a partnership with Biofabri for the manufacturing, development, and marketing of a new tuberculosis vaccine. This partnership agreed to the supply of tuberculosis (TB) vaccines in more than 70 countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

In January 2022, GlaxoSmithKline updated the trial of its drug - GSK-3036656 to 'completed' for the treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis.

