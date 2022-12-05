EverTears® Proves Effective in Treatment of Styes
EverTears® from ThermaMEDx is available as a treatment for dry eyes and styes, helping people resolve their discomfort quickly.ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverTears® from ThermaMEDx has been advertised and widely known as a solution to dry eyes caused by MGD (Meibomian Gland Dysfunction). However, the brand is excited to share the additional benefit of EverTears® for helping people treat and relieve the discomfort of styes.
EverTears® by ThermaMEDx is sold in the form of a disposable eye cleaning pad. Each pad is individually packaged to make it easy for users to unwrap the product they need each day. The pads are sterile, pre-moistened and heat to a precise temperature by simply bending the middle of the heating pad. Users apply them to the eyes and the heat stimulates the Meibomian glands to break down and clear blockages to improve the symptoms of dry eyes or relieve styes.
“Many people don't know that the EverTears® heated compress treats more than just dry eye caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction,” says Ben Nobles, a co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant, Alcon.
Nobles continues, “EverTears® also provides the soothing heat and a bacteriostatic cleaning solution to help treat styes or hordeola.”
EverTears® was created by doctors with the specific goal of providing relief for dry eyes caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. The design of the product provides instant relief but also helps users restore their natural tear film for lasting relief over time. The precise temperature of the EverTears® self-heating pads softens the buildup blocking the Meibomian glands. Using EverTears® as directed can restore the flow of protective oils that help prevent the evaporation of our tear fluids that cause the symptoms of dry eye.
According to the Tear Film Ocular Surface Society, roughly 85% of people suffering from dry eyes experience the condition in connection with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. This condition occurs when the tiny glands in the eyelid become blocked and can no longer deliver the oils that cover the tear fluids in the eye and provide lubrication. EverTears® can not only relieve the symptoms of dry eyes, but also actually work to address the Meibomian Gland Dysfunction that is causing the red eyes, blurry vision, eye strain and a gritty feeling in the eyes or eyelids.
Just as the moist heat and cleaning work to address the chronic issue of dry eyes from MGD, EverTears® is also highly effective in treating styes. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the best treatment for styes is the use of moist warm compresses several times per day. EverTears® not only provides the moist heat recommended by doctors but is also the only eyelid heating compress that also provides a special cleaning solution that is critical to address the bacterial aspects of styes. The product can be purchased at many top eye doctors across the country or online via the ThermaMEDx website for $42 per box of 30 self-heating eyelid pads. Doctors at ThermaMEDx recommend using the EverTears® product twice daily while treating your stye, and once daily for continued use to prevent styes from coming back.
